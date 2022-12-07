Read full article on original website
Police in North Carolina apprehend 16-year-old who allegedly stole gun from man in Bojangles
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning. Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, […]
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
wcti12.com
Florida man arrested on illegal drug possession charges in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A man was arrested by the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department after they checked on a suspicious vehicle in a beach access. After an investigation, officers arrested Thomas Miller, 27, of New Port Richey, Florida. Miller was charged with:. Two counts of possession...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
WECT
Man accused of murdering Mariah Woods to appear in court
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. None were injured in...
WECT
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
wcti12.com
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
wcti12.com
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
RALEIGH, Wake County — A New Bern man learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated...
wcti12.com
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
WITN
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
foxwilmington.com
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
