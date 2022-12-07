Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Teams Sweep Oskaloosa
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams swept Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa Friday night at home, the girls winning 47-40 and the boys dominating 63-36 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians girls were in a battle the entire contest, the score tied at 13 after...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Wrestling Squads Host Dallas Center-Grimes
The Indianola girls and boys wrestling teams host Little hawkeye Conference rivals Dallas Center-Grimes this evening, their first doubleheader meet in school history. The Indians girls are coming off of a third place finish at Newton on Saturday and have had several individual top finishes this season in their first three meets at Ballard, Norwalk, and Newton.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Wrestling Wins Nailbiter, Girls Fall to DCG, Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa
Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa. The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams both started 1-0 in Little Hawkeye Conference play after sweeping Newton last Friday, and both teams will attempt to stay unblemished on the season as they host Oskaloosa tonight. The Indians girls played a...
kniakrls.com
Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour Starts Today
The annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south central Iowa begins today, a partnership between the Indianola and Madison County Chambers of Commerce and the Adel partners to link shops, boutiques, restaurants, breweries, and more over three counties. The tour will be a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip that includes the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area, Winterset and Madison County, and the City of Adel. The tour features 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured. Find maps of all participating businesses below.
kniakrls.com
Holiday Heroes Returning Soon in Pella
A returning program for the Pella Police Department aims to brighten the holidays for dozens of children. Holiday Heroes returns later this month, and Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says volunteers from Pella Fire and Pella Ambulance will partner with kids from Pella and Pella Christian schools to buy presents for their families and themselves.
kniakrls.com
Central College’s Kate Nesbit Writes Chapter in Book
Kate Nesbit, Central College assistant professor of English, co-authored a chapter in the newly released book, “Writing the Classroom: Pedagogical Documents as Rhetorical Genres.”. “Writing the Classroom” explores how faculty compose and use pedagogical documents to establish classroom expectations and teaching practices. The chapter, titled “Toward the Learning to...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Tour of Homes Recap
Visit Pella Director Ann Frost recaps the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes and the 2nd annual Kerstmarkt Christmas Market. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Heads To Davis County, Bowlers Host Newton
It is a busier than normal sports Friday for the Knoxville Panthers squads today. The bowlers will host Newton at Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa today. The Panthers are coming off a 5th place finish at Newton last Saturday. Basketball takes the longest trip of the South Central Conference to Bloomfield to play Davis County. The girls are coming off their first loss of the season and Junior Player Brittany Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will use Tuesday’s setback as a learning experience moving forward.
kniakrls.com
Busy Week Continues for Pella Athletics Today
Another round of winter sports competitions await the Pella winter sports teams today into Friday. The Pella boys and girls wrestlers are on the road to Newton as the Dutch and Cardinals girls clash with each other and the boys also take on Clarke. JV matches begin at 5:30 p.m. in Newton, followed by the dueling meets with the Dutch and Cardinals boys and girls.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Pin Prairie Wolves in Wrestling Dual
Winning nine matches with bonus points, including five wins by fall, pushed the 10th ranked Central College wrestling team past Nebraska Wesleyan University 48-3 Wednesday night. Colby Tool (sophomore, Reasnor, PCM HS) had the quickest of Central’s four pins, needing just 57 seconds in his 165-pound match. Gage Linahon (junior,...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Special Olympics
Twelve Marion County Special Olympic Athletes competed at the West Central Regional Bowling Tournament in October at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Four of the athletes carried the flags across the lanes for the opening ceremonies. Joe Morgan-the Special Olympic Flag, Ben Heywood-the Iowa Flag, and Shawn Barker & Taylor Fearno-the American Flag.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk Runs Away from Pella Christian in Basketball Doubleheader Sweep
The Norwalk and Pella Christian basketball teams met on Eagle Lane Friday night for a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS, and the Warriors cruised to the sweep with a 60-24 victory in the girls game and a 54-40 win in the boys game. The Norwalk girls...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Home for the Holidays Tomorrow Night
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the annual Home for the Holidays event tomorrow night on the downtown Indianola square. The public is invited for a night of activities including Santa Claus, music, and horse drawn carriage rides among many others, while the downtown businesses will have special deals and refreshments available for those who want to get their Christmas shopping done locally.
kniakrls.com
Central College Hosts Women’s Leadership Conference
Central College recently hosted its 4th annual Women’s Leadership Conference . The event brought together 27 women at the end of November to discuss women’s leadership, knowledge, skill building and values. The keynote speaker was Kristina Stanger, a 2000 Central graduate, attorney and shareholder with Iowa’s largest law...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosting Lighted Parade Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Home for the Holidays Lighted Parade in addition to tomorrow’s festivities on the square. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
kniakrls.com
ICYF, McCoy True Value, and KNIA Radio Partner for Breakfast with Santa Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation is partnering with McCoy True Value, the Indianola Noon Lions, and KNIA Radio to host the annual Breakfast with Santa event tomorrow, inviting children and families for breakfast and meeting with Santa. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families will be available,...
kniakrls.com
Christmas Entertainment Continues This Weekend
Christmas-themed entertainment continues this weekend in Pella. A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform Christmas Candlelight Concerts under the direction of Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, professor of music and M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music. Christmas Candlelight concerts in Pella will be at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. Tickets for adults are $15; students up to age 12 and senior citizens are $12; and free to those who present a Central ID. To reserve seats, visit central.universitytickets.com.
kniakrls.com
Central Puts Six on All-Region Football Squad
Six Central College players were named to the All-Region 5 Team by D3football.com, including a pair of first-teamers. Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was tabbed for the first team after receiving second-team honors a year ago while punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) was also a first-team selection.
kniakrls.com
Wilomi Dayle Penman
A Celebration of Life Service for Wilomi Dayle Penman will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Northwest Community of Christ Church, 3003 62nd St., Des Moines, IA 50322 with inurnment following in the Lowman’s Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center, 2232 158th Ln, Guthrie Center, IA 50115. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Comments / 0