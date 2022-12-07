The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the annual Home for the Holidays event tomorrow night on the downtown Indianola square. The public is invited for a night of activities including Santa Claus, music, and horse drawn carriage rides among many others, while the downtown businesses will have special deals and refreshments available for those who want to get their Christmas shopping done locally.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO