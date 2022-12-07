Read full article on original website
Christmas Entertainment Continues This Weekend
Christmas-themed entertainment continues this weekend in Pella. A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform Christmas Candlelight Concerts under the direction of Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, professor of music and M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music. Christmas Candlelight concerts in Pella will be at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. Tickets for adults are $15; students up to age 12 and senior citizens are $12; and free to those who present a Central ID. To reserve seats, visit central.universitytickets.com.
Indianola Home for the Holidays Tomorrow Night
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the annual Home for the Holidays event tomorrow night on the downtown Indianola square. The public is invited for a night of activities including Santa Claus, music, and horse drawn carriage rides among many others, while the downtown businesses will have special deals and refreshments available for those who want to get their Christmas shopping done locally.
“Scrooge” Coming to Second Reformed Church
“Scrooge,” a family-friendly adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17 at Pella’s Second Reformed Church. The performance starts at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Chris Allen, a Pella resident, plays Ebenezer Scrooge and will be accompanied by several local voice actors.
Record Year for Christmas Tour of Homes
Visit Pella reports a record year for ticket sales for the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Nearly 3,000 were sold for the three day event featuring four homes in Pella decorated for the Christmas season, according to Visit Pella Director Ann Frost. She is thankful to the homeowners, volunteers, and sponsors who made the tour possible. Frost also attributes a lot of the success to the increased numbers for the many events going on in town, including the Kerstmarkt Christmas Market on the Molengracht. Hear more about this year’s holiday season in Pella on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Melcher-Dallas Band and Choir Concert set for Monday
The Melcher-Dallas Band and Choir program for students in grades five through 12th grade is scheduled for Monday, December 12th at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria. It is a free concert with around 50 students involved in the event. Mrs. Fox is the band director and Brian Kingrey is...
ICYF, McCoy True Value, and KNIA Radio Partner for Breakfast with Santa Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation is partnering with McCoy True Value, the Indianola Noon Lions, and KNIA Radio to host the annual Breakfast with Santa event tomorrow, inviting children and families for breakfast and meeting with Santa. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families will be available,...
OSKALOOSA LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE AWARD WINNERS
OSKALOOSA — “Christmas Canvas” took place Saturday evening in downtown Oskaloosa beneath the beautiful Painting With Lights Display. Oskaloosa Main Street and the Mahaska Chamber have unveiled the full list of prize winners from the parade and the decorating contests that went along with it:. In the...
Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour Starts Today
The annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south central Iowa begins today, a partnership between the Indianola and Madison County Chambers of Commerce and the Adel partners to link shops, boutiques, restaurants, breweries, and more over three counties. The tour will be a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip that includes the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area, Winterset and Madison County, and the City of Adel. The tour features 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured. Find maps of all participating businesses below.
Indianola Chamber Hosting Lighted Parade Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Home for the Holidays Lighted Parade in addition to tomorrow’s festivities on the square. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
Cat Adoption Stopped at Marion County Humane Society
An unknown illness is currently making cats at the Marion County Humane Society sick. Adoptions of cats are being suspended at this time at the Humane Society. Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Well, we have some cats that seem to have upper respiratory problems. They also are having like crusty eyes and sneezing and coughing.So we decided it was in everyone’s best interest for us to halt adoptions until we can determine exactly what is wrong with them. We don’t want anyone going home with a sick cat, or infecting other cats if it’s contagious. Which we don’t know that either at this point.”
Central College’s Kate Nesbit Writes Chapter in Book
Kate Nesbit, Central College assistant professor of English, co-authored a chapter in the newly released book, “Writing the Classroom: Pedagogical Documents as Rhetorical Genres.”. “Writing the Classroom” explores how faculty compose and use pedagogical documents to establish classroom expectations and teaching practices. The chapter, titled “Toward the Learning to...
Let’s Talk Pella – Tour of Homes Recap
Visit Pella Director Ann Frost recaps the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes and the 2nd annual Kerstmarkt Christmas Market. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tim McBride
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tim McBride, Knoxville Middle School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville Middle School Winter Concert. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
National Balloon Classic Museum Hosting Special Christmas Event
The National Balloon Classic Museum will be open for a special Christmas event on Saturday. The museum will feature special deals and refreshments available, with free admission to view over 200 years of ballooning history in Indianola and across the country. The event will be one of the last chances to view the museum work until 2023, as it will close for January and February on December 30th. For more information, click below.
Charles Tighe
Services for Charles “Ed” Tighe, 92, of Chariton, Iowa will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Chariton. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh or the First Lutheran Church. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Knoxville Township Fire Department Santa Program
The Knoxville Township Fire Department is putting on a Santa program for Adopting a Kid. Applications need to be turned in right away as today is the deadline to Adopt a Kid and give gifts for children 14 years of age and younger. The applications can be picked up at The Well in Knoxville or at Stanley’s Service. Applications can be dropped off at the Knoxville Township Fire Department.
Carl Schuring
Funeral services for Carl Schuring will be held at 10:00am, Monday, December 12th at Otley Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Meier
Funeral services for Eugene Meier age 92 of Pella will be Friday December 16th at 10:30am at the Fremount Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Cedar Township Memorial Cemetery south of Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 until service time. Memorials may be made to Worldwide Mobility or Wesley Life Hospice.
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Rules
The Knoxville Police Department is providing a few winter tips to abide by when the snow ordinance is put into effect. It is unlawful for any person to throw, push or place or cause to be thrown, ice or snow from private property, sidewalks or driveways onto the traveled way or right away of streets so as to obstruct gutters or impede the passage of vehicles upon the street. Or to create a hazardous condition, or to obstruct the view of traffic signs.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Health and Safety Tips
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Director of Warren County Health Services Dr. Joelle Stolte about health and safety tips during the holiday season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
