Warren County Economic Development 2023 Leadership Class Applications Due Today
Applications to participate in the 2023 Warren County Leadership Class hosted by Warren County Economic Development are due today. Executive Director Rachel Gocken tells KNIA News the leadership class consists of eight sessions beginning in January, and includes a bus tour of Warren County and a graduation ceremony in April, with a tuition of $350. For more information on the class, click below.
Pella City Council Approves Committee for Community Center Renovations
The Pella City Council approved a committee appointed by Mayor Don DeWaard to help guide the direction of renovating the current Pella Community Center facility on Union Street. City Administrator Mike Nardini says the group will be tasked with selection of an engineering and design firm, working with that organization...
Phase 1 Construction at Old Veterans Administration Grounds is Underway
In November the Knoxville City Council approved a contract with Elder Construction to begin Phase 1 of the VA District Project. Groundbreaking ceremonies took place on November 21st. Phase 1 calls for the construction of 34 housing units and the construction of Veteran’s Park with a completion date of August of 2023.
Indianola City Council Discusses Relationship with Chamber
The Indianola City Council received an update from new Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger about the direction of the chamber and the relationship between the city and the chamber. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the city contributes funding for the chamber each year, and he is excited about their direction.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 33 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RETURN CALLS, TWO RESCUES, TWO REPORTS SUSPICIOUS OF ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911 CALL, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE WANTED PERSON CHECK, ONE CIVIL MATTER, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FIRE ALARM AND ONE ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY.
Knoxville Township Fire Department Santa Program
The Knoxville Township Fire Department is putting on a Santa program for Adopting a Kid. Applications need to be turned in right away as today is the deadline to Adopt a Kid and give gifts for children 14 years of age and younger. The applications can be picked up at The Well in Knoxville or at Stanley’s Service. Applications can be dropped off at the Knoxville Township Fire Department.
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Rules
The Knoxville Police Department is providing a few winter tips to abide by when the snow ordinance is put into effect. It is unlawful for any person to throw, push or place or cause to be thrown, ice or snow from private property, sidewalks or driveways onto the traveled way or right away of streets so as to obstruct gutters or impede the passage of vehicles upon the street. Or to create a hazardous condition, or to obstruct the view of traffic signs.
Wilomi Dayle Penman
A Celebration of Life Service for Wilomi Dayle Penman will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Northwest Community of Christ Church, 3003 62nd St., Des Moines, IA 50322 with inurnment following in the Lowman’s Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center, 2232 158th Ln, Guthrie Center, IA 50115. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour Starts Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa tomorrow and Saturday. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Indianola Tour of Homes Magical Night of Lights
The Indianola Tour of Homes is continuing their Magical Night of Lights at Pickard Park this holiday season. Every Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30pm, attendees can drive through Pickard Park to see holiday light displays, with free will donations being taken each night to be equally distributed to the Kiya Koda Humane Society, Heal House, and the Helping Hand of Warren County. For more information, click below.
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
Call ahead on Control Burns
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department were called to a report of a fire at the south edge of Knoxville at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found that a farmer had used heavy equipment to assemble several large piles of cut brush and timber, and had set them on fire. The farmer was tending the fires, but hadn’t informed authorities of the burn, as is required by ordinance.
Charles Tighe
Services for Charles “Ed” Tighe, 92, of Chariton, Iowa will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Chariton. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh or the First Lutheran Church. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Cat Adoption Stopped at Marion County Humane Society
An unknown illness is currently making cats at the Marion County Humane Society sick. Adoptions of cats are being suspended at this time at the Humane Society. Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Well, we have some cats that seem to have upper respiratory problems. They also are having like crusty eyes and sneezing and coughing.So we decided it was in everyone’s best interest for us to halt adoptions until we can determine exactly what is wrong with them. We don’t want anyone going home with a sick cat, or infecting other cats if it’s contagious. Which we don’t know that either at this point.”
Marion County Special Olympics
Twelve Marion County Special Olympic Athletes competed at the West Central Regional Bowling Tournament in October at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Four of the athletes carried the flags across the lanes for the opening ceremonies. Joe Morgan-the Special Olympic Flag, Ben Heywood-the Iowa Flag, and Shawn Barker & Taylor Fearno-the American Flag.
ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser Saturday
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser is Saturday, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be Saturday beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
Indianola Home for the Holidays Event Tonight on Square
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the annual Home for the Holidays event tonight on the downtown Indianola square. The public is invited for a night of activities including Santa Claus, music, and horse drawn carriage rides among many others, while the downtown businesses will have special deals and refreshments available for those who want to get their Christmas shopping done locally.
Eugene Meier
Funeral services for Eugene Meier age 92 of Pella will be Friday December 16th at 10:30am at the Fremount Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Cedar Township Memorial Cemetery south of Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 until service time. Memorials may be made to Worldwide Mobility or Wesley Life Hospice.
Record Year for Christmas Tour of Homes
Visit Pella reports a record year for ticket sales for the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Nearly 3,000 were sold for the three day event featuring four homes in Pella decorated for the Christmas season, according to Visit Pella Director Ann Frost. She is thankful to the homeowners, volunteers, and sponsors who made the tour possible. Frost also attributes a lot of the success to the increased numbers for the many events going on in town, including the Kerstmarkt Christmas Market on the Molengracht. Hear more about this year’s holiday season in Pella on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
ICYF, McCoy True Value, and KNIA Radio Partner for Breakfast with Santa Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation is partnering with McCoy True Value, the Indianola Noon Lions, and KNIA Radio to host the annual Breakfast with Santa event tomorrow, inviting children and families for breakfast and meeting with Santa. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families will be available,...
