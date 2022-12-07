The National Balloon Classic Museum will be open for a special Christmas event on Saturday. The museum will feature special deals and refreshments available, with free admission to view over 200 years of ballooning history in Indianola and across the country. The event will be one of the last chances to view the museum work until 2023, as it will close for January and February on December 30th. For more information, click below.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO