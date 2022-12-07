Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
Indianola Chamber Hosting Lighted Parade Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Home for the Holidays Lighted Parade in addition to tomorrow’s festivities on the square. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
Trevor James Rus
Memorial Services for Trevor James Rus age 54, of Tracy will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 1:30pm at Riverside Community Church in Knoxville. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday until the service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be designated for the family. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Santa will be at the Knoxville Library Saturday
The Knoxville Police Reserves are holding a fundraising event Saturday, December 10 at the Knoxville Public Library. The event is called Photos with Santa. Santa will be available for pictures from 10 a.m. until noon. Meredith Clark, a member of the Knoxville Police Reserves tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s going to...
Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour Starts Today
The annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south central Iowa begins today, a partnership between the Indianola and Madison County Chambers of Commerce and the Adel partners to link shops, boutiques, restaurants, breweries, and more over three counties. The tour will be a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip that includes the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area, Winterset and Madison County, and the City of Adel. The tour features 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured. Find maps of all participating businesses below.
ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser Saturday
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser is Saturday, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be Saturday beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tim McBride
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tim McBride, Knoxville Middle School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville Middle School Winter Concert. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
National Balloon Classic Museum Hosting Special Christmas Event
The National Balloon Classic Museum will be open for a special Christmas event on Saturday. The museum will feature special deals and refreshments available, with free admission to view over 200 years of ballooning history in Indianola and across the country. The event will be one of the last chances to view the museum work until 2023, as it will close for January and February on December 30th. For more information, click below.
Let’s Talk Pella – Tour of Homes Recap
Visit Pella Director Ann Frost recaps the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes and the 2nd annual Kerstmarkt Christmas Market. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Knoxville Township Fire Department Santa Program
The Knoxville Township Fire Department is putting on a Santa program for Adopting a Kid. Applications need to be turned in right away as today is the deadline to Adopt a Kid and give gifts for children 14 years of age and younger. The applications can be picked up at The Well in Knoxville or at Stanley’s Service. Applications can be dropped off at the Knoxville Township Fire Department.
Indianola Wrestling Squads Host Dallas Center-Grimes
The Indianola girls and boys wrestling teams host Little hawkeye Conference rivals Dallas Center-Grimes this evening, their first doubleheader meet in school history. The Indians girls are coming off of a third place finish at Newton on Saturday and have had several individual top finishes this season in their first three meets at Ballard, Norwalk, and Newton.
Busy Week Continues for Pella Athletics Today
Another round of winter sports competitions await the Pella winter sports teams today into Friday. The Pella boys and girls wrestlers are on the road to Newton as the Dutch and Cardinals girls clash with each other and the boys also take on Clarke. JV matches begin at 5:30 p.m. in Newton, followed by the dueling meets with the Dutch and Cardinals boys and girls.
Indianola Basketball Teams Sweep Oskaloosa
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams swept Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa Friday night at home, the girls winning 47-40 and the boys dominating 63-36 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians girls were in a battle the entire contest, the score tied at 13 after...
Simpson Indoor Track Teams to Head to Pella
The Simpson College men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the Pella Dutch Holiday Preview tomorrow, the first full meets for both teams. The Storm men had several athletes compete individually in the Chuck Peterson Open in Mankato, Minnesota last week, Max Cleveland, Clarke Latcham, and Ulysses Patterson all competed in the 60 meter hurdles event, which consisted of 16 runners across two heats. Cleveland and Patterson set personal bests in the event, with Cleveland taking fourth overall.
Dutch Pin Prairie Wolves in Wrestling Dual
Winning nine matches with bonus points, including five wins by fall, pushed the 10th ranked Central College wrestling team past Nebraska Wesleyan University 48-3 Wednesday night. Colby Tool (sophomore, Reasnor, PCM HS) had the quickest of Central’s four pins, needing just 57 seconds in his 165-pound match. Gage Linahon (junior,...
Knoxville Wrestlers Sweep
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad swept a triangular at Baxter on Thursday routing the hosts 59-15 and defeating North Mahaska 43-33. Winning twice for the Panthers were Tre DeRaad, Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, Luke Spaur, Wayne Johnston, and Trenton Kingery. The Panthers are now 3-0 in dual meets and look to keep their tournament record intact on Saturday as they host their own invitational bringing in Fairfield, Nevada, North Polk, and Southeast Polk. Action is set to get going at 10:00.
Another Doubleheader Split for Pella, Grinnell
Grinnell’s girls picked up their 13th straight victory over Pella, 60-54, while the Dutch boys made it 19 in a row against the Tigers with a suffocating 49-24 decision in a doubleheader heard live on the KRLS2 stream. An early drought caused by several turnovers put Pella’s girls in...
Knoxville Wrestlers Head To Baxter For A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestlers head to Baxter for a triangular with the Bolts and North Mahaska tonight. The Panthers are coming off a win at the Nodaway Valley Invitational where they had two champions on the day. Knoxville has also received statewide recognition during the preseason as the Panthers were ranked 13th in the class 2A Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Luke Spaur, Andon Trout, and Daniel Gorskikh have all broken out to 5-0 starts on the season. First bouts are scheduled for 5:30.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Health and Safety Tips
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Director of Warren County Health Services Dr. Joelle Stolte about health and safety tips during the holiday season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Eugene Meier
Funeral services for Eugene Meier age 92 of Pella will be Friday December 16th at 10:30am at the Fremount Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Cedar Township Memorial Cemetery south of Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 until service time. Memorials may be made to Worldwide Mobility or Wesley Life Hospice.
