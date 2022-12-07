ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

City of Seneca offers holiday lights, activities for kids downtown through December

By Christine Scarpelli
 3 days ago

Seneca, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Seneca is celebrating the spirit and magic of Christmas with a winter light show you won’t forget.

The Magic of Christmas includes a magical musical holiday light show from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This year there are more lights new photo opportunities and visits from Santa Claus.

Guests can enjoy smores and hot chocolate on the green.

There is also the spirit of Seneca and Seneca trains you can ride Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

This display of Christmas began on November 18th and ends on December 31st.

Visit Seneca events page for more information.

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

