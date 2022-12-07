ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay

There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
TAMPA, FL
tampabaysports.org

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day of Champions and Hillsborough County All-Star High School Football Game Set For December 10/11

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Sports Commission, in conjunction with Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a pair of impact youth football events on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. Saturday’s festivities will feature top youth teams from around the area at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Hillsborough County Game Day of Champions (9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) at Raymond James Stadium, while Sunday’s action will take place at Chamberlain High School and will feature many of Hillsborough County's top seniors at Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Hillsborough County All-Star High School Football Game (6:00 p.m.).
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022

Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO

C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
CLEARWATER, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin

The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation

On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy