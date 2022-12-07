Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies at 94
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep....
wild941.com
The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay
There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
tampabaysports.org
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day of Champions and Hillsborough County All-Star High School Football Game Set For December 10/11
TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Sports Commission, in conjunction with Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a pair of impact youth football events on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. Saturday’s festivities will feature top youth teams from around the area at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Hillsborough County Game Day of Champions (9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) at Raymond James Stadium, while Sunday’s action will take place at Chamberlain High School and will feature many of Hillsborough County's top seniors at Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Hillsborough County All-Star High School Football Game (6:00 p.m.).
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022
Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
businessobserverfl.com
Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO
C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
stpeterising.com
Japanese-inspired Shiso Crispy food truck to open first restaurant in west St. Pete
One of Tampa Bay’s most popular food trucks will open its first brick and mortar location this coming summer. Ronicca Whaley, the owner of Shiso Crispy, has leased a 2,600-square-foot space at 924 58th Street North in the Tyrone Gardens shopping center in west St. Pete. “I’m going to...
Department of Justice seeks input from victims of Tampa's 'crime free multi-housing' program
The DOJ wants to talk to people who were displaced by the program, which was initiated by Tampa police.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
St. Petersburg's Mixers at Old Key West Bar & Grill is for sale
The 3,420 square-foot space is listed for $649,000.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
iheart.com
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation
On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
Documents ask for charges dropped against former Buc Antonio Brown
New documents show the woman who initially accused former Buccaneer wide receiver Antonio Brown of domestic violence now wants the charges against him to be dropped.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
fox35orlando.com
Chicago police officer accused of urinating in ice machine at St. Pete Beach hotel bar
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested a Chicago police officer on vacation in St. Pete Beach after they said he urinated in an ice machine at a bar. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Jimmy B's Bar in the Beachcomber Hotel, located at 6200 Gulf Blvd.
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
Tampa woman wins $1M from Gold Rush Limited lottery ticket
A Tampa woman is going home with 1 million more reasons to smile after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
