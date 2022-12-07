Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
billypenn.com
The iconic American cowboy hat was invented in Philadelphia
Hospitals, libraries, computers, cupcakes, candy corn, botanical gardens, the street address system, this entire nation… Add another to the list of notable American things that got their start in Philadelphia:. Cowboy hats. Intertwined with legends of the Wild West, popularized by Hollywood Westerns, and preferred today by countless country-western...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Last Army-Navy Game in Philly for a While, but Tourism Officials Want More
After this weekend, the beloved Army-Navy Game won't return to Lincoln Financial Field until 2027, causing Philadelphia to miss out on millions of dollars in economic impact and tens of thousands of visitors annually, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Larry Needle, the executive director of PHL Sports, a division of...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Caught Rocking Out To A Philly Classic In Philly
The Wells Fargo Center was blaring Freeway's classic cut "What We Do," featuring verses from Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel. Freeway is of course a North Philadelphia native, Sigel hails from South Philly, and Jay-Z obviously hails from Brooklyn. How does coordinating workout soundtracks over the arena PA work anyway? Should...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
fox29.com
Eagles 'A Philly Special Christmas' album sells out of vinyl, raises more than $100K for youth charity
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are still on a winning streak on the field, but they are also winning off the field in charitable endeavors. Earlier this year, Eagles linemen Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson announced they would release "A Philly Special Christmas" holiday album. The album proceeds are...
Happy Birthday PNB Rock! Remembering The Philly Legend
On this day, we celebrate the life of Philadelphia Legend PNB Rock. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, PNB Rock was made to make music. Coming up on the block of Pastorius and Baynton, PNB Rock burst onto the music scene with his debut track “My City needs Something”; which caught the attention of many of Philly’s […]
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
Phillymag.com
The Drama Around Turning the John Coltrane House Into a Philly Jazz Monument
Plans to turn the jazz legend’s crumbling former home into a museum are falling apart amid legal wrangling and infighting. Will this precious piece of Philly history survive?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Sixty-four...
Philly cheesesteak staple opens for the first time outside Pa.
Geno’s Steaks, the famed Philly cheesesteak spot, has expanded into the Garden State. The cheesesteak staple joined Foodiehall, a virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, at 1931 Olney Ave. This is Geno’s Steaks’ first location outside of Philadelphia. The cheesesteak restaurant’s flagship has been located at the intersection of...
philasun.com
Marion C. Johnson, former City Council advisor and community advocate, passes
Give her of the fruit of her hands and let her own works praise her in the gates (Proverbs 31:31) God uses ordinary people to do the extraordinary. Marion “Peggy” C. Johnson, who was an exemplar of how God can use the ordinary, extraordinarily, truly embodied what it means to live a life of service.
Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College
There’s a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova’s two-game winning streak. Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had
phillygrub.blog
Mike’s BBQ Hosting Resurgent Whiskey for Sampling Event
Mike’s BBQ in South Philly and Elverson, PA’s Resurgent Whiskey are partnering on a collaborative event featuring BBQ and whiskey this Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m. at Mike’s BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th Street in Philadelphia. In what will be the first time...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: A League Packed With State Championship Contenders - The PCL Returns in Full Force
PHILADELPHIA – Jason Fisher will be the first to confess that winning a state championship is still something that doesn’t resonate when discussing the growth of the Devon Prep program. Even after claiming the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 3A title in Hershey last season, the 10th...
PhillyBite
What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?
- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative
City officials will hold a news conference on Monday at 30th and Wharton streets to celebrate the groundbreaking on affordable housing. The post Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
‘Wide and varied’ opinions offered of future of Philly’s Roundhouse during months of public input
The city is one step closer to selling the Roundhouse, the former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. During a webinar held Thursday, project leaders provided a preliminary summary of a months-long community engagement process launched to garner input on the future of the curvilinear building and the larger site it sits on at 7th and Race streets.
Working Together from Small Philadelphia Apartment Helped Two Biden Campaign Staffer Realize They Were Made for Each Other
Working together from a small apartment in Philadelphia helped Robert Richardson Flaherty Jr. and Carla Susanne Frank realize they function well together even in nonideal circumstances, writes Sadiba Hasan for The New York Times. In 2019, the couple, who met in Washington during one of their several jobs in the...
