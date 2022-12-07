ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

The iconic American cowboy hat was invented in Philadelphia

Hospitals, libraries, computers, cupcakes, candy corn, botanical gardens, the street address system, this entire nation… Add another to the list of notable American things that got their start in Philadelphia:. Cowboy hats. Intertwined with legends of the Wild West, popularized by Hollywood Westerns, and preferred today by countless country-western...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Caught Rocking Out To A Philly Classic In Philly

The Wells Fargo Center was blaring Freeway's classic cut "What We Do," featuring verses from Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel. Freeway is of course a North Philadelphia native, Sigel hails from South Philly, and Jay-Z obviously hails from Brooklyn. How does coordinating workout soundtracks over the arena PA work anyway? Should...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Mike’s BBQ Hosting Resurgent Whiskey for Sampling Event

Mike’s BBQ in South Philly and Elverson, PA’s Resurgent Whiskey are partnering on a collaborative event featuring BBQ and whiskey this Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m. at Mike’s BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th Street in Philadelphia. In what will be the first time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?

- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WHYY

‘Wide and varied’ opinions offered of future of Philly’s Roundhouse during months of public input

The city is one step closer to selling the Roundhouse, the former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. During a webinar held Thursday, project leaders provided a preliminary summary of a months-long community engagement process launched to garner input on the future of the curvilinear building and the larger site it sits on at 7th and Race streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

