SANTA CLARA — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams."That's where I fell in love with football," Brady said. "We'd sit up there in the nose-bleed (section). ... It was just a great time. There were so many great players, a...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO