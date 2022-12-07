Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
uwdawgpound.com
Transfer Portal Tracker 12.10.22 Update
If you missed the first edition of the transfer portal tracker you can find it right here. It has an explanation of the rating system used so I’m not going to repeat it here. No time. Several hundred players added their names to the transfer portal today and while I can’t guarantee that I got every single one of them, I feel confident saying I’ve gotten the vast majority including the key names. A score of approximately 60.0 is generally the range for a transfer who you should expect to come in and be a starter/heavy depth player.
nbcrightnow.com
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian recalls ‘a special time, special place’ at Washington prior to reunion at the Alamo Bowl
SEATTLE – Washington’s past and present sat side by side. UW’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian participated in a joint news conference in San Antonio on Thursday, three weeks prior to the coaches’ scheduled clash in the Alamo Bowl. Sarkisian, of course, went 34-29 in five seasons in Seattle – from 2009 to 2013 – including a 67-56 loss to Baylor (and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III) in the 2011 Alamo Bowl.
tonyspicks.com
Washington Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 12/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Washington Huskies will go against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs in NCAAB action in McCarthey Athletic Center, Washington, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent game, the Washington Huskies defeated Colorado by a score of 73-63. The Huskies finished up with 16 fouls, compared to Colorado’s 16 fouls, for the game.
No. 18 Gonzaga overcomes slow start to beat Washington Huskies: 3 takeaways
SPOKANE - Behind Drew Timme’s 22 points, the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) defeated their in-state rival Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12), 77-60, Friday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center. Here are three takeaways from the game: ZAGS STRUGGLE EARLY AGAINST THE ZONE Washington head ...
elisportsnetwork.com
Analysis: Was the Yelm play of the Century even the play of the game?
By now most football fans have seen the incredible play Kyler Ronquillo made to give Yelm their first State Football Championship in school’s history. If you haven’t seen it, here it is…. Kyler Ronquillo’s Spectacular Play. There has been a discussion on whether the play was a...
gigharbornow.org
Peninsula basketball: Seahawks off to flying start under new coach
The Peninsula Seahawks boys basketball team began the 2022-23 season and a new era with back-to-back wins. The Seahawks are led by first-year coach Sean Muilenburg, hired this summer to replace Matt Robles. Muilenburg, 47 and 6-feet-8, played at Redmond High School and Olympic College in Bremerton. He earned second team all-league honors in his final year at OC.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Victorious Over Puyallup Vikings To Open League
The Olympia High School boys basketball team hosted Puyallup Thursday, December 8, defeating the visiting Vikings 58-41 in the first 4A SPSL league game for the Bears. Olympia (2-0, 4A SPSL 1-0) led the entire game getting ahead early and leading 18-8 after the first quarter with strong first half play from sophomore Matt Lindblom and senior Andreas Engholm. Senior Parker Gerrits scored 12 points and the Bears played a well-rounded game with Lindblom contributing 13 points and Engholm 15.
q13fox.com
Women's sports pub opens in Ballard today at 2:00 p.m.
Seattle's first pub dedicated to showing women's sports on television opens to the public today! "Rough and Tumble" is just off Ballard Ave. and owner Jen Barnes says they welcome everyone.
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
MyNorthwest.com
UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’
Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she’s quitting the rankings game. In an announcement made earlier this week, Lawson said the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. This is despite the fact that the law school is ranked #1 in the Pacific Northwest.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
NBC News
Ferocious storm sweeping west coast
Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
KIRO 7 morning team’s antics highlighted on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ as WSU, UW head into bowl season
SEATTLE — Our KIRO 7 News in the Morning team is known for a lot of things, including Michelle Millman and Nick Allard’s passion for their beloved Huskies and Cougars, respectively. The duo are now looking forward to the quickly approaching bowl season, and their banter was even...
Baking the Cake: An Adjusted Mariners Offseason Plan
Tweets about cake, icing, President of Baseball Operations, Jerry Dipoto, and the team’s lack of spending in the free agent market (John Stanton) flooded my timeline this week. The best thing is most of us connected all of those at one point due to Joe Doyle’s viral analogy. Mariners Twitter is undoubtedly an interesting place this offseason.
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
seattlemag.com
My Father’s Gun: Coming to Terms With a Controversial Weapon
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Danny O’Neil is a Manhattan resident, but a Northwest native, born in Oregon with the good sense to attend the University of Washington. He covered a basketball team that no longer exists (the Supersonics) for a newspaper that no longer publishes (the “Seattle Post-Intelligencer”) and up until last August, was a sports-radio host at 710 AM. He really misses the Morgan Junction Thriftway and the pancakes at Lola.
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
