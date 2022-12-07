ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Downtown Alliance was festive during new holiday event

By Benjamin Duer, The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
ALLIANCE − Downtown Alliance was alive with shoppers, carolers and Santa on Friday night.

Dubbed "A Vintage Christmas," downtown merchants launched their inaugural First Friday event to welcome the holiday season.

Judging by the steady flow of foot traffic going in and out of stores, it was a success. Organizers said as much.

Josh Weyrick, owner of Ohio Hippies Smoke Shop, said most Fridays the downtown businesses close after 4 p.m. due to a lack of interest. Not this time. Hundreds of people explored shops, bought items, ate from food vendors and listened to carols.

"It was beautiful," said Weyrick, one of the organizers.

The event featured Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who and a Christmas tree at Freedom Square. Members of the Alliance High School Choralaires sang Christmas carols and the Rodman Public Library hosted a story time.

It was one of several events that welcomed the Christmas season in the Greater Alliance area over the weekend. The others included the annual Christmas in the Park at Silver Park in Alliance, and Sebring Village's Christmas Festival on Saturday night.

Another Vintage Christmas organizer, Ed Albert, owner of Pocket Change Antique Mall in downtown Alliance, said they want to grow their Christmas event into an annual celebration with more attractions and activities.

"We're very happy with the outcome (of this one)," he said. "There are plenty of people up and down the streets. This is our very first First Friday and we're looking forward to many more."

"I'm stoked" for a second First Friday, Weyrick said. The merchants planned to get going planning the next one.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @bduerREP.

