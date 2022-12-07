Read full article on original website
Related
Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees
The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
Meet the Celebrity Presenters for the 2022 People's Choice Awards
The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair. NBC and E! announced the list of celebrity presenters for the Dec. 6 ceremony, including Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Sarah Michelle...
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations were led by Abbott Elementary in the comedy category and Better Call Saul among the drama series contenders The Critics Choice Awards acknowledged the work of late actors Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan in their 2023 nominations, which were led by ABC's Abbott Elementary with six nominations and five nominations for AMC's Better Call Saul. The late actors are part of the exclusive list of nominees that were announced by the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday. Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May,...
Kelly Reilly and 'Yellowstone' Score Overdue Critics Choice Award Nominations
Fans of the tough-as-nails Beth Dutton have something to celebrate this year. Actress Kelly Reilly has earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Yellowstone. Additionally, the series received a nomination for the 2023 Critics Choice Award as well for Best Drama Series. Reilly...
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations
The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
Shrinking First Look: Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Star in Comedy From Segel, Ted Lasso Duo — Get Release Date
Apple TV+ has booked a January appointment with Shrinking. The 10-episode comedy, created by series star Jason Segel and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and cast member/writer Brett Goldstein, will premiere Friday, Jan. 27, with its first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will unspool weekly. The series follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives — including his own.” Segel stars opposite Harrison Ford, who was previously confirmed to play Dr....
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. After a year’s hiatus, the three-hour telecast will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal nominations Monday on the Today show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, in a statement. “Jerrod is the...
ICG Publicists Awards Reveals 2023 Nominations
The International Cinematographers Guild has announced six additional award nominations for the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards. The ceremony recognizes individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that facilitate film and television publicity campaigns. Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and Senior Entertainment Reporter Angelique Jackson each scored a nomination for the 2023 Press Award. As previously announced, the nominees for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for television publicity campaigns are “Abbott Elementary,” “Ghosts,” “Prey,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” The Maxwell Weinberg Award for motion picture publicity campaign nominees will be announced...
'Top Gun' named best film by National Board of Review
“Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022's biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award. The National Board of Review, which...
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Albany Herald
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Here's Who Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Will Be In Wicked
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum...
Collider
'Tracy Flick Can’t Win': Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Character for Paramount+ Sequel
Actor Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a sequel of the 1999 cult classic comedy Election, Deadline has reported. Along with her, the director and co-writer of the original movie, Alexander Payne is returning to direct the new feature. Election was...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
Everything to Know About the 2023 Golden Globes: Host, Nominees and More
Making a comeback! The 2023 Golden Globes are set to return to television after taking a hiatus in 2022 amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues. Last year, many celebrities spoke out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which decides the nominees — for the organization’s lack of diversity and organizational issues. NBC […]
Comments / 0