17 Resume Hacks to Land the Interview

It’s almost the new year, and that also means a fruitful time to apply for jobs. Buzzfeed contributor Caché Roberts gives us resume dos and don’ts.

Do

1. Add bullet points

Unfortunately, many qualified candidates fall under the radar during the application process. Automated systems filter out resumes that don’t include certain keywords. Include achievements

2. Use keywords

Make sure your CV highlights your accomplishments to show that you are qualified.

3. Make a meaningful file name

Believe it or not, this actually matters. Instead of labeling the file “Resume”, add your first and last name as well; but keep it under 24 characters.

4. Use active voice

5. Mix up vocabulary

Mix up the verbs in your resume to set yourself apart from the other applicants.

6. Proofread

7. Include hyperlinks

Include reference links to your writing or work samples.

8. Keep it updated

9. Be mindful of the format

If you’re applying for a graphic design job, you would want to format your CV so that it shows off your design skills.

10. Use language that highlights your achievements

Don’t

1. Make your summary state the obvious

2. Use photos

If you’re not a model or an actor, you should ditch the headshot.

3. Use personal info

Your address and age should not be on your CV. Recruiters just need to know what city you are in and what experience you have.

4. Go over a page

5. Lie

6. Include references

7. Use an unprofessional e-mail address

Read more about resume dos and don’ts on Buzzfeed.

