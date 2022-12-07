ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Comments

Eagel
3d ago

What would you expect two years of lockdown and then Biden’s inflationary plan? People can’t afford to go out and eat they make a decision and outside dining is not it. So sad.

Reply
12
Gerard Culkin
3d ago

Another casualty of Joe Biden's America.. The list of bankruptcies keeps growing..

Reply(8)
12
John Zimmer
3d ago

The pandemic effects were extended and made worse by a those who refused to get vaccinated and refused to wear masks or practice social distancing! The countries hit hardest by economic turmoil were those that had the weakest pandemic response, which is why, despite being bad-enough, the US economy has been the strongest during these tough times. As for higher prices, let's not forget that tRump expanded the deficit by guving corporations and the top 1% the largest tax cut in histor - Very similar to George W. Bush's tax cuts that eventually led to the great recession in 2008! This current situation has been slowly improving under Joe Biden, despite a Republican party that refuses, with a few exceptions, to work with him, simply because he is not a Republican! Stop the stupidity started and spread by tRump that anyone who doesn't think like me is the enemy!

Reply(6)
6
 

