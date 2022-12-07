ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca

About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker was the problem

Just how historically anomalous was Herschel Walker's 2-point loss to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the runoff on Tuesday? Consider these facts in light of the reality that President Joe Biden expanded Democratic control of the upper congressional chamber to a 51-49 majority. Since World War II, the president's...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff

US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

What the Georgia Runoff Revealed

Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

Republicans reconsider mail-in ballots after midterm losses

In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday’s election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats

A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy