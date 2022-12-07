Read full article on original website
Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca
About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Herschel Walker’s son revels in father’s Georgia Senate runoff defeat
Christian Walker sent a series of celebratory tweets that recalled the candidate’s alleged history of mistreatment of his family
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Trump's no-win situation in Georgia Senate runoff
Football legend Herschel Walker is facing an uphill battle heading into his Tuesday runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but a surprise upset result from Walker could still foreshadow a negative showing for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker was the problem
Just how historically anomalous was Herschel Walker's 2-point loss to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the runoff on Tuesday? Consider these facts in light of the reality that President Joe Biden expanded Democratic control of the upper congressional chamber to a 51-49 majority. Since World War II, the president's...
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
What the Georgia Runoff Revealed
Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
5 takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
The Georgia Senate runoff race, which cost $380 million in total, underscored how deeply the country is divided going into 2023.
Republicans reconsider mail-in ballots after midterm losses
In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday’s election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats
A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
School principals say culture wars made last year ‘rough as hell’
That’s how one high school principal in Nevada describes the 2021-’22 school year, when conflicts with parents and community members were all too common. “Something needs to change or else we will all quit,” says another principal, in California. Those voices are part of a new, nationally...
