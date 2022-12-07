Read full article on original website
Prep basketball: Oxford girls roll past Pinson Valley
OXFORD — Justice Woods led three Oxford players in double figures with 15 points, and the Yellow Jackets beat Pinson Valley’s girls 59-20 Thursday in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena. Xai Whitfield added 13 points, and LaMya McGrue added 10. Oxford led 40-15...
Girls Basketball: Woodrow Wilson stymies John Marshall
Abby Dillon has become accustomed to hitting big shots over her young career. Friday night the Woodrow Wilson sophomore standout was at it again in a battle with John Marshall. Pouring in 24 points on the night, Dillon hit the crucial shots to keep the Monarchs at arms reach and...
Tioga Boys Basketball Handles Spencer Van Etten
The Tioga Tigers blew by the Panthers of Spencer Van Etten with a 61-16 win at home. Check out the highlights from the 4th quarter here.
