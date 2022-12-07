Read full article on original website
Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Cost of Pennsylvania governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’
The $100 million total price tag, more than half of which was spent by Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, underscores the state’s notoriously weak campaign finance laws. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
CHIP turns 30: Program traces roots back to insuring kids of out-of-work Pittsburgh steelworkers
Maureen Ciedro’s kids were enrolled in CHIP – Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program – back in the 1990s, when she was a cash-strapped single mother. But even many years later, she can still recall the peace of mind the program brought her, knowing her kids had health insurance if anything should happen.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Republicans reconsider mail-in ballots after midterm losses
In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday’s election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
The legal office of Pennsylvania’s governor won’t explain why it paid private law firms at least $367,500. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago...
Electric utilities in Pa. monitoring grid in the wake of North Carolina attacks
Pennsylvania utilities are monitoring for threats after an attack on two electric substations left thousands of people without power in North Carolina. North Carolina officials are still trying to figure out who shot the two substations and why. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper is calling for utilities to find ways to...
Pennsylvania officials say school-based health centers are needed to bridge equity gaps
If a student at Building 21 Lab School has a headache, stomach issues, or is feeling sick, they can see a doctor or an advanced practice nurse almost immediately, without ever leaving the premises. That’s because Building 21, a small district high school in North Philadelphia, opened a school-based health...
How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats
A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
Pennsylvania will have 36 new historical markers
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has approved 36 historical markers honoring important people, places and events across the state. The new markers add to more than 2,500 others throughout the state and will be installed in 18 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Cambria, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Washington, and York.
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case
The "independent state legislature theory" could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts. The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is...
Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures
The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
Pennsylvania infrastructure barely gets passing grade in new review
Pennsylvania’s infrastructure received a “C-” in the latest report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The grading is designed to highlight where infrastructure needs are not being met in hopes of securing funding to make repairs. ASCE’s Bob Wright said this is one report card...
Election officials in Pennsylvania, other states, subpoenaed by the Department of Justice
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona...
Pa. announces money to help get dirty diesel trucks out of high-traffic communities
Exhaust from diesel trucks can make heart and lung issues worse, and even cause cancer. A new state grant program in Pennsylvania aims to get some of these trucks out of communities. “These are the kind of trucks many of us see on a regular basis in our neighborhoods, such...
Pennsylvania artist sheds a light on health care system challenges and hair discrimination experienced by people of color
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Maria James-Thiaw, award-winning poet, performer, and playwright, has nearly 20 years of experience...
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to be Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
The Democrat is not the only governor-to-be who has given donors plum positions ahead of his inauguration, but some say the practice highlights the need to get money out of politics. Katie Meyer/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush
(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
Superior Court Judge Deborah Kunselman to run for open seat on Pennsylvania high court
The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. A second Pennsylvania appellate court judge, Deborah Kunselman, said Thursday she will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. Kunselman, a Democrat, serves on the state Superior Court.
