ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Borough to Build New Playground With Structures Based on Local Landmarks

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBvwk_0jaDC8X000
Image via Doylestown Borough

A Bucks County borough has just announced that they will be building a new playground, with the structures modeled after local buildings. Jeff Werner wrote about the new play area for the Doylestown Borough.

A children’s play area at Broad Commons Park has been proposed following a $50,000 donation from Christopher B. and Whitney Chandor. The play area is planned to be around 8,500 square feet.

One of the structures that is being planned for local children to play in is a miniature replica of Fonthill Castle, a popular tourist destination in Doylestown.

“The Chandors were instrumental in bringing together the Borough and the Heritage Conservancy in order to make the park even possible, and now have cemented their legacy as one of its most generous beneficiaries,” the Borough said online.

Read more about the upcoming playground at the Doylestown Borough.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley Agricultural Service Making Compost Buckets Available for Those Going Green

A Bucks County compost company is helping local residents find a unique gift for those who want to go green this coming year. Kona Compost Co., based in Yardley, is offering their popular compost bucks as an alternative option for a Christmas gift this year. The bucket can be used to compost food byproducts and other household items that can be broken down for the use of gardening and other environmentally-friendly practices.
YARDLEY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Free Fun Things to Do in Bucks County PA

- During your visit to Pennsylvania, make sure you stop by some of the many free things to do in Bucks County. From the Peddler's Village to the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection, there are a variety of fun attractions in Bucks County that are worth checking out. Washington Crossing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job

As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to secure a virtual gig. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy