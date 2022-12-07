you know people vote for what these politicians promise to do. they can promise all they want to but it's not just their decision. for example Joe Biden says oh I'm going to make sure that student loans don't have to be paid back. so he gets all those kids to vote for him knowing that it's illegal and they all fall for it. whatever they promise you still has to be voted on by the other people that are in the government whether it be state or federal so you need to stop voting for people's promises. you need to start voting for the people you think will make our area and our country a better place to live, not a better place to get away with crime
