MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness. “It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO