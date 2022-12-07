Read full article on original website
First Alert: Strong midweek system will be followed by much colder air
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More dreary weather will be with us today; it will be very similar to what we saw yesterday with a few morning showers and pockets of drizzle. This will be followed by a strong storm system for tomorrow and tomorrow night, and then much colder air by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for today into tonight. A powerful storm system is moving through Louisiana and Mississippi as we speak, and that widespread area of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through Alabama later on this afternoon and evening. Impacts include the potential for a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, localized flash flooding and heavy rain; these threats are possible for our entire viewing area, but the most favorable conditions look to be in far west/southwestern portions of the state.
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday into Wednesday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather team is declaring a First Alert Weather Day for late Wednesday into Wednesday night; a powerful storm system will sweep through the state, bringing the potential for isolated tornadoes, a few damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and heavy rain to the state. While the highest risk of severe weather is over the southwestern sections of Alabama, everyone in the southern half of the state should stay weather-aware late Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon.
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm Monday is in the books; now, our attention focuses on a strong midweek storm system that could bring an overnight risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One or two tornadoes, a few pockets of strong wind and some localized flooding are all possible in spots. Then, after the storms end, a long stretch of cold weather lines up for the second half of December.
Flatwood community bracing for more potential severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Flatwood community is bracing for a second round of potential severe weather. It has been two weeks since a deadly EF2 tornado hit the area, and crews are still cleaning up. “The fear days later on what’s coming next, that is the true part that...
Programming your Midland Weather Radio
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How to Program your All Hazards Midland Weather Alert Radio. Press MENU, then arrow up to SET LOCATION. Arrow up to SINGLE and press SELECT. Arrow up to USA or CANADA, then press SELECT. Now arrow up or down through the alphabetical listing of states or...
Last chance to enjoy the Governor’s Mansion Holiday Candlelight Tour is Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your last opportunity to tour the Governor’s Mansion during the Holiday Candlelight Tour is quickly approaching. The official last day will be Monday, Dec. 19th. The Governor’s Mansion is a 1907 Colonial Revival house located at 1142 South Perry St. in Montgomery and has served...
Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
Alabama nonprofits warn of scammers targeting storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After severe weather, many people want to lend a helping hand to those who lost everything. It can be a noble cause if individuals are donating to an actual nonprofit. “There will be legitimate charities who will be raising money to help people who’ve been affected,...
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness. “It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. off Tankersley Road. The Alexander City Fire Department says it was a private,...
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities across North Alabama have been responding to false reports of shooters at schools in the area. Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
Montgomery Chamber marks 150th annual meeting as 2022 booms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 150th annual meeting Monday with more than 700 businesses and elected leaders coming together for the historic event. “While we are commemorating the 150th anniversary as certainly a milestone for the Chamber, the real focus today is about...
Cleveland Avenue YMCA to break ground on multipurpose sports field
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Cleveland Avenue YMCA is breaking ground Tuesday on what will be new fields to serve a number of needs. What was once filled with blighted homes that had become a dumping ground will turn into multi-purpose athletic fields, giving children in this area a place for community and positive and safe opportunities.
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (Gray News) – A hiker fell to his death Saturday while taking photos with his wife on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch. According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to see him falling over the edge of the mountain.
