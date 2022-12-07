Read full article on original website
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
Supreme Court seems poised to reject robust reading of ‘independent state legislature’ theory
John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett are the key justices to watch in a case that could allow state legislatures to bypass courts on election rules.
Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca
About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
The future of US elections hinges on an outlandish case before the supreme court
Going into the oral arguments for Moore v Harper on Wednesday, it was easy to forget just how radical and strange it was that the US supreme court was hearing the case in the first place. Moore v Harper is a challenge by North Carolina’s Republican-controlled state legislature to a...
Washington Examiner
House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices
Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
Con Law: How a Fake Document Could Help the Supreme Court Diminish our Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three decades after the Constitution was drafted in Philadelphia, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams set about assembling the government’s official Journal of the Convention. Missing from the records was the proposal submitted by Charles Pinckney of South Carolina. So Adams wrote him to request a copy. Pinckney replied with an extraordinary document: a draft that so closely resembled the final Constitution that he would have to have been clairvoyant to have written it.
AOL Corp
Supreme Court searches for middle ground in North Carolina elections case
WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared skeptical about a state court’s decision to strike down Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina, but it seemed unlikely a majority would embrace a broad theory that could upend election law nationwide. The appeal brought by North Carolina Republicans...
A sane US Supreme Court ruling on election oversight won’t end Carolina crazy | Opinion
NC’s legislature is about to get a green light from the state Supreme Court
Trump called for canceling the Constitution. His Supreme Court is a little more subtle
Trump’s unusually honest non sequitur shouldn’t distract us from a less ham-fisted plot against the founding document. | Opinion
EXPLAINER: How Supreme Court case could alter US House seats
Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates. The question justices will consider Wednesday is whether state courts can rely on their state constitutions — as the...
The Supreme Court Will Consider A 'Dangerous' Theory That Could Break American Democracy
The independent state legislature theory is “historically implausible,” “antithetical” to the Constitution and rooted in an “utterly discredited” and “phony” historical document.
KFOR
Supreme Court signals interest in middle path in major election law clash
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared to search for a middle path in an election law clash with weighty stakes for American democracy involving a bid by North Carolina GOP lawmakers to reinstate a Republican-drawn voting map. Questions posed during three hours of oral argument suggested there was not a...
Scenes from inside the Supreme Court during the big NC elections law case
Inside the courtroom during oral arguments on Moore v. Harper.
Criminal-reform activists fear reversals as power shifts on state Supreme Court
Next month, a new Republican majority will be sworn in on the state's highest court. And it has triggered concern from some criminal justice reform advocates about the impact on efforts toward more racial equity in the court system.
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
