Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform

The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities.

Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops.

The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just by Santa, but by the reporters of the TODAY Show.

The nationally syndicated program made its way to Bucks County to make the local village the first feature in the “Merriest Main Street” series that spotlights notable holiday destinations across the nation.

Along with a visit from Santa Claus himself, the village covered every square inch with holiday decorations and a giant tree to boot. Festive holiday music, food, and drinks added a level of comfort to all those who were in attendance.

“A huge thank you to the Today Show and Lucy Bustamante for visiting us yesterday morning to hear all about the festive holiday celebrations happening each year here at Peddler’s Village!” the village said in a statement.

Known for putting on a show every holiday season, the rest of the country got to see what makes Bucks County a great Christmas destination.

Learn more about the recent feature at the official website of Peddler’s Village.