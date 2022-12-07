ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Hurt in Thursday Morning Wreck

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – a single vehicle wreck took place early Thursday on the causeway between Centre and Cedar Bluff. The driver of a 2022 Hyundai, listed on the report as a female resident of Cedar Bluff was transported for treatment afterwards. That...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wvtm13.com

18-wheeler veers off road, hits parked cars at rehab center, 4 injured

CENTRE, Ala. — Officials in Cherokee County are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and several cars at a rehabilitation center in the city of Centre. Fire Chief Jeremy Lee with the Centre Fire Department says an 18-wheeler veered off Cedar Bluffs Road around 5:35 p.m., Wednesday hitting four parked cars at Cherokee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
CENTRE, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wbrc.com

2 people injured after 18-wheeler runs off road and into a parking lot

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a 18-wheeler lost control and swung through a parking lot. It happened at the Cherokee County Health and Rehab facility. The Centre Fire Department says when the the 18-wheeler left the roadway it struck multiple cars in the parking lot, trapping two people inside a car.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
WTVC

Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.

Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WTVCFOX

Heat lamp fire damages porch deck in Dunlap Tuesday night

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer firefighters responded to house fire Tuesday night. Officials say a family was fortunate to avoid major damage at their home. The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. According to the Dunlap Fire Department, the family returned home to find the porch deck on fire. The...
DUNLAP, TN
weisradio.com

19 Year Old Driver Dies In Monday Morning Accident

Floyd County’s 3rd Fatal Auto Accident In 8 days. A 19-year-old Floyd County man has died following a single-vehicle accident off Calhoun Road Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Benjamin Burges of a Floyd County address, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. Burges’ vehicle ran off the road...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 10

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016776- 5200 BLK State Line Road- Mail Theft- The resident reported a mail theft that occurred on December 7, between the hours of 1300 to 1600. A packaged delivered by USPS was taken. No suspect information available at the time of this report.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
DALTON, GA

