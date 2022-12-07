Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Thursday Morning Wreck
According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – a single vehicle wreck took place early Thursday on the causeway between Centre and Cedar Bluff. The driver of a 2022 Hyundai, listed on the report as a female resident of Cedar Bluff was transported for treatment afterwards. That...
wvtm13.com
18-wheeler veers off road, hits parked cars at rehab center, 4 injured
CENTRE, Ala. — Officials in Cherokee County are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and several cars at a rehabilitation center in the city of Centre. Fire Chief Jeremy Lee with the Centre Fire Department says an 18-wheeler veered off Cedar Bluffs Road around 5:35 p.m., Wednesday hitting four parked cars at Cherokee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
wbrc.com
2 people injured after 18-wheeler runs off road and into a parking lot
CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a 18-wheeler lost control and swung through a parking lot. It happened at the Cherokee County Health and Rehab facility. The Centre Fire Department says when the the 18-wheeler left the roadway it struck multiple cars in the parking lot, trapping two people inside a car.
WTVCFOX
Shots fired outside Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd High-School basketball game Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired outside Brainerd High School Saturday night. According to CPD, just before 6:45 p.m. police responded to multiple shots fired near the high school. Police arrived in the area and secured the scene where they found evidence...
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
WTVC
Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.
Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
WTVCFOX
Heat lamp fire damages porch deck in Dunlap Tuesday night
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer firefighters responded to house fire Tuesday night. Officials say a family was fortunate to avoid major damage at their home. The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. According to the Dunlap Fire Department, the family returned home to find the porch deck on fire. The...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
weisradio.com
19 Year Old Driver Dies In Monday Morning Accident
Floyd County’s 3rd Fatal Auto Accident In 8 days. A 19-year-old Floyd County man has died following a single-vehicle accident off Calhoun Road Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Benjamin Burges of a Floyd County address, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. Burges’ vehicle ran off the road...
WTVCFOX
Dade County deputies searching for man who stole patrol car while under arrest
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — While in handcuffs and under arrest, a man stole a Dade County patrol car and evaded deputies, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office. They say they're still looking for him. DCSO deputies placed the man under arrest on a warrant. While the deputy was...
chattanoogacw.com
Crash criteria: Chattanooga Police change protocol for vehicle collision response
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We hope it doesn't happen, but if you get involved in a vehicle collision in Chattanooga, starting next year, there's a chance officers with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) may not respond. That's because CPD is changing its police response protocol for traffic crashes. From here...
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 10
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016776- 5200 BLK State Line Road- Mail Theft- The resident reported a mail theft that occurred on December 7, between the hours of 1300 to 1600. A packaged delivered by USPS was taken. No suspect information available at the time of this report.
‘Foul play is suspected’: Suspect detained in Collinsville death investigation
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
WDEF
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
