Bucks County, PA

Learn About Bucks County’s Quaker History on This Fun and Historic Tour

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Visit Bucks County

Once the main hub of Quaker beliefs and ethics, Bucks County visitors and residents can now relive this history in a fun driving tour. Louise Feder wrote about the historical tour for Visit Bucks County.

Quaker Meetinghouse Driving Tour will take attendees on a historical trail of 12 Quaker meetinghouses in the Bucks County area. Many of the places of worship are important historical landmarks, with a lot of history to be found in and outside of their walls.

Those taking how tour will be able to see local Quaker spots like the Solebury Friends Meeting, the Doylestown Friends Meeting, the Wrightstown Friends Meeting, Makefield Friends Meeting, and Yardley Friends Meeting, to name a few.

Quakerism is an offshoot of Protestant Christianity that emphasizes pacifism and equality. Many figures who were integral in the founding of the country subscribed to the Quaker lifestyle and belief system.

With a deep connection to this belief system in the Bucks County area, this tour will give you a deeper understanding of the area’s significance in American history.

Read more about the Quaker tour at Visit Bucks County.

