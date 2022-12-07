Read full article on original website
wabe.org
Glynn County got its first Black police chief last year. Why did he just resign?
In June 2021 Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste took over a department racked with controversy and plagued by a yawning gap of trust with the community it was sworn to serve. Eighteen months later, the county’s first-ever Black police chief has resigned, telling The Current he was tired of...
WJCL
Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
Deputies searching for Pembroke armed robbery suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery in Pembroke on Friday morning. Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m., a call went out for an armed robbery at the Chevron on North Main Street by two suspects. Pembroke police responded and asked for assistance from the BCSO. Deputies responded and […]
YAHOO!
A gruesome discovery: Georgia deputy recalls finding woman's body in defendant's van
Back in 2019, Deputies Wade Bennett and Chris McDonald of the Brantley County Sheriff's Office in Georgia were called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in a rural area not far from the Florida/Georgia border. Arriving at the crash site, Bennett asked the driver, Michael Wayne Jones, if he was injured....
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Darien (Darien, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Darien. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-95.
Glynn County Police investigating shooting on Saxton St.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saxton Street on Friday. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in Glynn County where one person was injured by gunfire. Glynn County Police say that they have arrested Gary Beasley for Aggravated […]
Man, teen girl found dead in crashed car in Callahan retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol says
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man and a teen girl were found dead in a car in a retention pond in Callahan on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP got a call at 9:15 a.m. about the crash from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which was initially investigating the incident.
Fight leads to one person shot, in critical condition in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 2 at around 6:03 p.m., the Glynn County Police Department arrived to 105 Saxon St. after calls came in about a shooting. Once on scene, GCPD officers found Antoine Jermaine Whyms with at least one gunshot wound. Further investigation found that the shooting was a result of an argument between Whyms and Gary Stephone Beasley.
Callahan man and West Nassau High student found dead inside car in retention pond
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County community is mourning the loss of a young man and a teenage girl, who were both locals. The two friends were found inside a car that was submerged in a retention pond. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Close friends do...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
WJCL
Two dead in fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County; SB lanes shutdown
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: delivery truck damages Factors Walk bridge. At least two people have died in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County. The crash was reported late Friday afternoon on the southbound side near mile marker 46. The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office tells...
WSAV-TV
1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien
One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News. 1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near …. One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
wtoc.com
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died in a crash between multiple semi-trucks. The wreck happened on I-95 southbound near the Darien exit around 4:30 p.m. The crash closed the southbound lanes as emergency crews worked to put out the flames...
City of Brunswick suing industrial plant, claims pollution and oversight has hurt environment
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick is suing the previous owner of an industrial plant that’s been in the city since the 50s, saying that pollution and oversight has caused the city to lose revenue and has destroyed the fishing industry. The lawsuit claims that the Honeywell...
ware.k12.ga.us
BOE Members Visit Williams Heights Elementary School
Continuing its monthly tour of all schools in the district, members of the Ware County Board of Education toured Williams Heights Elementary School after dining with Principal Dr. Bill Epps. Pictured L to R: Dee Meadows, Buster Tyre, Dr. Bill Epps, Karen Ethridge, Vice Chairman Denton Dial, Chairman Rusty Ganas,...
WJCL
Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
