ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies searching for Pembroke armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery in Pembroke on Friday morning. Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m., a call went out for an armed robbery at the Chevron on North Main Street by two suspects. Pembroke police responded and asked for assistance from the BCSO. Deputies responded and […]
PEMBROKE, GA
WSAV News 3

Glynn County Police investigating shooting on Saxton St.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saxton Street on Friday. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in Glynn County where one person was injured by gunfire. Glynn County Police say that they have arrested Gary Beasley for Aggravated […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien

One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News. 1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near …. One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News.
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died in a crash between multiple semi-trucks. The wreck happened on I-95 southbound near the Darien exit around 4:30 p.m. The crash closed the southbound lanes as emergency crews worked to put out the flames...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
ware.k12.ga.us

BOE Members Visit Williams Heights Elementary School

Continuing its monthly tour of all schools in the district, members of the Ware County Board of Education toured Williams Heights Elementary School after dining with Principal Dr. Bill Epps. Pictured L to R: Dee Meadows, Buster Tyre, Dr. Bill Epps, Karen Ethridge, Vice Chairman Denton Dial, Chairman Rusty Ganas,...
WARE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy