Man accused of hiding camera in Pittsburgh bathroom jailed after facing more than 230 new charges

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Todd Bueschen, the man accused of hiding a camera inside a bathroom at the Frick Museum, is facing 236 new charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in two more bathrooms in the city.

Pittsburgh police say Bueschen, 35, also placed hidden cameras in two bathrooms at the Frick Environmental Center at 2005 Beechwood Boulevard, about a mile from his Squirrel Hill home.

The new charges include eight felony counts of sexual abuse of children - filming sexual acts, and dozens of misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Channel 11 has learned Bueschen was placed in the Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to the complaint, the video images from those bathrooms were recorded from July 2021 to July 2022 and show about 220 male and female victims, including numerous senior citizens and eight young children.

The cameras were allegedly placed in two non-gender bathrooms located near the park entrance to Frick Environmental Center, where people hike, bike and walk their dogs.

Bueschen appeared in court Nov. 30 after police say he planted cameras inside of six public restrooms. Investigators know one camera was located inside of the Frick Museum, capturing dozens of women, men and children using the restroom. His arraignment was delayed by the judge who said additional charges were being filed.

Bueschen was an engineer at Bechtel Plant Machinery in Monroeville. His current employment status is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Zeke's Grandma
7d ago

Fetterman will let him out in no time. The guy s sick! Who gets their kicks watching people going to the bathroom? 🤮

