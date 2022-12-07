2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Valdosta (Valdosta, GA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Valdosta on Tuesday night.

Two poll workers were struck at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive while being driven to deliver a memory card containing ballot images and voting data, according to a representative of the Lowndes County Board of Elections.

The official confirmed that even after the passengers were extricated from the car using the jaws of life, the workers chose not to be taken to the hospital.

It is currently unknown how they were hurt exactly and what kind of injuries they sustained.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 7, 2022

Source: WALB

Recent Georgia News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™