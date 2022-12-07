ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Holiday markets, light displays among 14 things to do this weekend in the Rockford area

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
There are plenty of holiday related events and activities for the entire family as we move closer to Christmas Day.

The second full weekend in December brings us everything from concerts and light displays to a night in Bethlehem.

Music Academy welcomes Randy Sabien

What: Jazz violinist and Rockford native Randy Sabien will join students from The Music Academy for a special holiday concert. The Music Academy’s ensemble groups, Measure Five and Vivaldi, will also perform.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St., Rockford

Cost: $21 in advance, $25 at the door, $6 for students.

Orchesis Dance Concert: New Beginnings

What: New Beginnings is a concert featuring Rockford University dance students, Rockford Dance Company, Evolve Dance Company, Auburn High School, and South Beloit High School.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Where: Rockford University Clark Arts Center, Maddox Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $12 for adults, $9 for non-RU students and people 55 and older.

Festival of Lights

What: Drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays. Festival of Lights has been a holiday tradition since 1989.

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Where: Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted.

All Aglow Holiday Display

What: Celebrate the spirit of the season while viewing thousands of sparkling holiday lights.

When: Lights are on from dusk until dawn through Jan. 8, 2023.

Where: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted.

Illuminated: A Lighted Garden Experience

What: The Illuminated wintertime lights experience features dramatic up-lighting and thousands of white string lights woven throughout the landscape and canopy of the Garden.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Where: Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission for premium garden members and children five and under, $11 for adults, $10 for seniors and $9 for students and military.

Luminaria

What: Enjoy a candlelight trail, make your own s’mores, live music and winter nature activities.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted

IceHogs hockey

What: The Rockford IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild as part of a five-game homestand.

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

For tickets and more: https://icehogs.com/

Last Minute Market

What: Last Minute Market is an indoor one day arts and crafts exhibit ideal for finding stocking stuffers.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Edgebrook, 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

815HORTS: Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

What: 815HORTS celebrates the fine art of short film cinematography by featuring locally produced shorts. The event is designed to celebrate the region’s creative and filmmaking community.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday: 815HORTS Showcase; 7 p.m., 2022 Sundance Short Film Tour

Where: Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for students with I.D.

Santa at CherryVale Mall

Address: 7200 Harrison Ave.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Cost: You can see Santa for free but cannot take photos with your own phone or camera. If you’d like a photo, you have to purchase a photo package. Photo packages start at $39.99. For more information, visit Santa's Workshop at CherryVale Mall.

Book signing

What: Award-winning novelist, poet and short story writer Tricia D. Wagner will sign copies of her latest novel, The Shepherd of the Stars.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Maze Books, 117 S. 3rd St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Breakfast with Santa

What: Mercyhealth Development Foundation will host Breakfast with Santa. The event will benefit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and their families.

When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: MercyHealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside Campus, 8201 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Cost: $15 for tickets purchased by Dec. 9. $20 at the door.

Winter on the Farm

What: Need the perfect holiday photo? Here’s a chance to pose for a picture with a Rockford Park District horse that’s dressed up for the season.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted to support the care of the animals.

Handmade Market

What: This holiday shopping event will feature local and regional vendors selling locally crafted and handmade goods such as art, housewares, jewelry, stationery, toys, candles, soaps, bags, posters, clothing and more.

When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Prairie Street Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

