Holiday markets, light displays among 14 things to do this weekend in the Rockford area
There are plenty of holiday related events and activities for the entire family as we move closer to Christmas Day.
The second full weekend in December brings us everything from concerts and light displays to a night in Bethlehem.
Music Academy welcomes Randy Sabien
What: Jazz violinist and Rockford native Randy Sabien will join students from The Music Academy for a special holiday concert. The Music Academy’s ensemble groups, Measure Five and Vivaldi, will also perform.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St., Rockford
Cost: $21 in advance, $25 at the door, $6 for students.
Orchesis Dance Concert: New Beginnings
What: New Beginnings is a concert featuring Rockford University dance students, Rockford Dance Company, Evolve Dance Company, Auburn High School, and South Beloit High School.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Where: Rockford University Clark Arts Center, Maddox Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford
Cost: $12 for adults, $9 for non-RU students and people 55 and older.
Festival of Lights
What: Drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays. Festival of Lights has been a holiday tradition since 1989.
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Where: Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford
Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted.
All Aglow Holiday Display
What: Celebrate the spirit of the season while viewing thousands of sparkling holiday lights.
When: Lights are on from dusk until dawn through Jan. 8, 2023.
Where: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford
Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted.
Illuminated: A Lighted Garden Experience
What: The Illuminated wintertime lights experience features dramatic up-lighting and thousands of white string lights woven throughout the landscape and canopy of the Garden.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Where: Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford
Cost: Free admission for premium garden members and children five and under, $11 for adults, $10 for seniors and $9 for students and military.
Luminaria
What: Enjoy a candlelight trail, make your own s’mores, live music and winter nature activities.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford
Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted
IceHogs hockey
What: The Rockford IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild as part of a five-game homestand.
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford
For tickets and more: https://icehogs.com/
Last Minute Market
What: Last Minute Market is an indoor one day arts and crafts exhibit ideal for finding stocking stuffers.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Edgebrook, 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford
Cost: Free admission
815HORTS: Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour
What: 815HORTS celebrates the fine art of short film cinematography by featuring locally produced shorts. The event is designed to celebrate the region’s creative and filmmaking community.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday: 815HORTS Showcase; 7 p.m., 2022 Sundance Short Film Tour
Where: Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for students with I.D.
Santa at CherryVale Mall
Address: 7200 Harrison Ave.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Cost: You can see Santa for free but cannot take photos with your own phone or camera. If you’d like a photo, you have to purchase a photo package. Photo packages start at $39.99. For more information, visit Santa's Workshop at CherryVale Mall.
Book signing
What: Award-winning novelist, poet and short story writer Tricia D. Wagner will sign copies of her latest novel, The Shepherd of the Stars.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Maze Books, 117 S. 3rd St., Rockford
Cost: Free admission
Breakfast with Santa
What: Mercyhealth Development Foundation will host Breakfast with Santa. The event will benefit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and their families.
When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: MercyHealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside Campus, 8201 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford
Cost: $15 for tickets purchased by Dec. 9. $20 at the door.
Winter on the Farm
What: Need the perfect holiday photo? Here’s a chance to pose for a picture with a Rockford Park District horse that’s dressed up for the season.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford
Cost: Free admission, donations will be accepted to support the care of the animals.
Handmade Market
What: This holiday shopping event will feature local and regional vendors selling locally crafted and handmade goods such as art, housewares, jewelry, stationery, toys, candles, soaps, bags, posters, clothing and more.
When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Prairie Street Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St., Rockford
Cost: Free admission
Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.
