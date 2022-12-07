ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Former Rockford schools, museum leader 'Downtown' Alan Brown dies

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cHrO_0jaDBHM500

Educator, entrepreneur, downtown activist and classic car enthusiast.

Alan Brown of Rockford fit all of those categories during his eventful life.

Brown, who served as Rockford Schools Superintendent from 2000 to 2003, died Sunday in Memphis from an undisclosed illness. He was 74.

Former Rockford School Board president Nancy Kalchbrenner said Brown was superintendent of Rockford Public Schools during a tumultuous period following the People Who Care discrimination lawsuit.

Brown led efforts to pass four referendums to keep the public schools solvent after court-ordered taxes dried up and a judgment forcing the district to repay tax protestors.

“He was a cheerleader and just a decent guy,’” Kalchbrenner said. “I think he was really distressed by the divisions in the community and on the school board and he wished he could have figured out a way to address that better but (passing) the referendums were definitely part of his skill set and he loved the community.”

Former journalist and current Rockford Ald. Mark Bonne, D-14, said Brown could have left the superintendent's job with a bad taste for Rockford, but he loved the city and especially the downtown.

Bonne said he will always remember Brown as a consummate salesman with an infectious enthusiasm for whatever project he was involved with.

"Whatever it was he was involved with, he sold it," Bonne said. "He only got involved with a project if he believed in it and he had a lot of enthusiasm. That didn't dissipate when he retired as superintendent."

After leaving the Rockford School District, Brown served for five years as executive director for the Burpee Museum of Natural History, where he was instrumental in raising $10.5 million to connect Burpee with the Discovery Center Museum.

The project added exhibit space that both museums use.

He also helped bring Cheap Trick star Rick Nielsen’s collection of guitars to Burpee as a temporary exhibit to help raise money for the museum.

Brown was also a small business owner.

He started an antiques business and was a partner in Taco Betty’s and The Standard, downtown event spaces that hosted dinner events and wedding receptions.

“He was my neighbor for eight years and I probably had coffee with him every day for the last 10 years,” said Rockford architect and developer Gary Anderson. “He could have left Rockford when he got done with his superintendency but he liked Rockford and he was going to stay here. He really became enamored with Rockford and its potential. He was one of those change agents.”

Brown was a fitness buff. He was frequently seen on his bicycle traversing the streets of downtown on his way to or from Wired Cafe on East State Street.

Brown was also a cancer survivor who once biked across Iowa to raise money for a charity he supported.

Brown loved classic cars. He raced a 1967 Mustang from 2000 to 2010 on such tracks as Road America in Wisconsin and restored vintage cars in a Loves Park garage that he co-owned.

Brown started his career as a shop teacher in downstate Illinois and served as superintendent of Waukegan and Milwaukee Public Schools before his arrival in Rockford.

Services are pending.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the West side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the automobile accident happened at approx. 7:25 am. Sources are reporting that it appears that there might be possible injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. You may want to avoid...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

J.R. Kortman Center for Design is Rockford’s biggest holiday ‘hidden gem’

Our next stop on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide brings us to J.R. Kortman Center for Design in downtown Rockford. The shop will blow you away. From incredible ornaments showing off some of Rockford’s greatest landmarks to artistic fly swatters and cheese graters, you can find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list in one trip. We have your chance to win some of those ornaments inside the contest page.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When is the new Beefaroo going to open?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Bicycling Capital of America Less than 3 Hours From Rockford

During my drive back from Montana to Illinois, I encountered many odd roadside attractions trying to lure me off the interstate hoping that I'll make a quick stop in their town and infuse some money into their local economy. From the world's largest buffalo to the wood chipper used in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Eyewitness News at Nine

State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. Santa Claus makes early stop at...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford

Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Suspects fleeing from police, Crash into a residence

Approximately 10:25 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE attempted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of. Broadway when the vehicle fled from officers. A short time later, the vehicle was located in the. 2200 block of Broadway, where it had crashed into an unoccupied residence. Both occupants. fled on foot, but...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 62 Belvidere North 43Boylan 77 Jefferson 61Guilford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy