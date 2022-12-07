Former Rockford schools, museum leader 'Downtown' Alan Brown dies

Educator, entrepreneur, downtown activist and classic car enthusiast.

Alan Brown of Rockford fit all of those categories during his eventful life.

Brown, who served as Rockford Schools Superintendent from 2000 to 2003, died Sunday in Memphis from an undisclosed illness. He was 74.

Former Rockford School Board president Nancy Kalchbrenner said Brown was superintendent of Rockford Public Schools during a tumultuous period following the People Who Care discrimination lawsuit.

Brown led efforts to pass four referendums to keep the public schools solvent after court-ordered taxes dried up and a judgment forcing the district to repay tax protestors.

“He was a cheerleader and just a decent guy,’” Kalchbrenner said. “I think he was really distressed by the divisions in the community and on the school board and he wished he could have figured out a way to address that better but (passing) the referendums were definitely part of his skill set and he loved the community.”

Former journalist and current Rockford Ald. Mark Bonne, D-14, said Brown could have left the superintendent's job with a bad taste for Rockford, but he loved the city and especially the downtown.

Bonne said he will always remember Brown as a consummate salesman with an infectious enthusiasm for whatever project he was involved with.

"Whatever it was he was involved with, he sold it," Bonne said. "He only got involved with a project if he believed in it and he had a lot of enthusiasm. That didn't dissipate when he retired as superintendent."

After leaving the Rockford School District, Brown served for five years as executive director for the Burpee Museum of Natural History, where he was instrumental in raising $10.5 million to connect Burpee with the Discovery Center Museum.

The project added exhibit space that both museums use.

He also helped bring Cheap Trick star Rick Nielsen’s collection of guitars to Burpee as a temporary exhibit to help raise money for the museum.

Brown was also a small business owner.

He started an antiques business and was a partner in Taco Betty’s and The Standard, downtown event spaces that hosted dinner events and wedding receptions.

“He was my neighbor for eight years and I probably had coffee with him every day for the last 10 years,” said Rockford architect and developer Gary Anderson. “He could have left Rockford when he got done with his superintendency but he liked Rockford and he was going to stay here. He really became enamored with Rockford and its potential. He was one of those change agents.”

Brown was a fitness buff. He was frequently seen on his bicycle traversing the streets of downtown on his way to or from Wired Cafe on East State Street.

Brown was also a cancer survivor who once biked across Iowa to raise money for a charity he supported.

Brown loved classic cars. He raced a 1967 Mustang from 2000 to 2010 on such tracks as Road America in Wisconsin and restored vintage cars in a Loves Park garage that he co-owned.

Brown started his career as a shop teacher in downstate Illinois and served as superintendent of Waukegan and Milwaukee Public Schools before his arrival in Rockford.

Services are pending.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features.