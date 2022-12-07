ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New stores and kiosks open for the holidays in CherryVale Mall

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
If you just can't get enough of that special someone's eyes, you can do more than telling them so.

A photographer with the right camera and lens can capture the depth of the kaleidoscope of colors in the eye, print it and frame it for you as a gift. Now, you can as Memoir Eyes is one of several new businesses to open up shop in or just outside CherryVale Mall for the holidays.

Amy Myers, CherryVale Mall's leasing and advertising manager, called Memoir Eyes "one of the coolest new concepts" the mall has this year.

"What they're doing is they can scan your iris or multiple irises. So, like a couple could each have one of their irises scanned. And they will make like an infinity symbol, or they'll do multiple scans for families."

About 30 minutes later, you can have the picture in an 11- by 8.5-inch blackwood frame for $49.99 or a 10- by 8-inch acrylic box frame for $89.99.

Memoir Eyes isn't the only new kiosk that opened up inside the mall.

Let it Glow, also a center court kiosk operation, sells little tabletop lamp in the shape of trains, Christmas trees, a snowman, a phone booth and other holiday designs.

Foozy Socks, a lower-level kiosk near the glass elevator, sells a fun collection of themed socks and John Deere toys. The store also sells colorful bubble-pop toys, which are silicon, stress-relief sensory toys similar to bubble wrap but better because they're re-usable.

As for clothing, Daily Threads, located on the lower-level store across from Barnes Noble, is a women's clothing store that opened in early fall.

"They're a national player," Myers said as the store is fast-growing with locations sprouting up around the country.

"The nice thing about them is their size range from extra small and petite all the way to plus sizes," Myers said.

The store sells casual, business casual and formal women's clothing, most of which are $40 and under.

Across from the mall management office, is African Styles, one of two locally-owned and operated year-round African clothing stores that opened this fall and are owned by Mbangana Maimomo.

African Styles offers more traditional African clothing and designs whereas as King Joseph & Queen Mira Boutique, located on the lower level, offers more casual and special-occasion clothing with a slight urban feel. The store also sells accessories like shoes, belts, ties and purses.

Between both stores, Maimomo, said "We have something for everyone."

Outside the mall in the District, Hickory Farms now has a storefront neighboring Lane Bryant.

"They have a ton of gift boxes" Myers said. "If you want to order online through their catalogue, they offer gift boxes with wine and cheese. And they have a lot of cheese and sausage like gift box selections in the store to take and go."

The mall is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

