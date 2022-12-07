Prelude to state football finals contract talks after 2023: 'The OHSAA loves being in Canton'

Canton wants to keep rolling out the welcome mat for Ohio's high school football state championship games.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) came away from the latest round of title games open to that wish.

A three-year contract for all seven state title contests to be in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium has one year left.

Planning beyond 2023 needed to start long before now, both for Canton and for cities interested in the games.One Canton advantage is having the planning machinery in place.

The OHSAA, which has final say, responded to a request from The Canton Repository to identify where Canton stands.

OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried provided this statement Tuesday:

“The OHSAA loves being in Canton for the state football finals and receives a lot of positive feedback from our schools and their fans. Our partnership with the staffs at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame Village and Visit Canton continue to get even stronger and they do an unbelievable job hosting the championships. We will be open to discussing the football state championships being held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beyond 2023 when our current contract expires. As always, there are many factors involved and we will go through our normal vetting process.”

One factor is Columbus possibly beefing up a bid to return the games to Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The games landed there in 2014, 2015 and 2016, partly because the venue next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was being redone from Fawcett Stadium to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Eventually, nothing of Fawcett Stadium was left; everything was new, including the name. The title games returned to Canton for 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2020, amid COVID-19 problems, six of the seven title games were played in Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, and one landed at Fortress Obetz near Columbus.

Early in 2017, the OHSAA Board of Directors voted 9-0 to return the games to Canton for 2017 and 2018. In announcing the decision, the OHSAA issued a statement that said:

“We are blessed in Ohio to have so many outstanding playoff venues like Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and Ohio Stadium here in Columbus, and our intent all along has been to rotate the finals between the two sites.”

The statement was attributed to then-OHSAA Commissioner Dan Ross, but he resigned in 2018 and was replaced by Jerry Snodgrass. Snodgrass was dismissed in July of 2020 and replaced by Doug Ute.

The current championship-games contract was negotiated on Ute's watch.

Ute kicked off 2022 championship week with a speech at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club. He praised area leaders but avoided specifics as to what will happen with the title games beyond 2023.

The OHSAA keeps an eye on Hall of Fame Village, whose shops and eateries are nearing completion, but whose proposed hotel and water park are still getting off the ground.

Along the lines of OHSAA leadership changing in recent times, the same is true at the Hall of Fame. Jim Porter, who replaced David Baker at the top in October of 2021, issued a statement as to the state title games last week. It read:

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to work with the team at the OHSAA to host the state championship football games, and we fully intend to do everything in our power to see that relationship extend past the 2023 season. We believe the overall experience that the Hall, Visit Canton and Hall of Fame Village can give participating teams, their fans and their communities cannot be matched anywhere else in Ohio.”

Canton, Massillon and Columbus have been regular hosts to state championship football games. Cleveland and Cincinnati could be among cities placing bids as contracts expire.

