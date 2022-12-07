ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Trustees have thrown OSU off tracks. Treatment of Kristina Johnson latest example

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Petty State University?

Ohio has many assets that can offer a bright future-with the exception of its governance, a small-minded, petty, and provincial body of Republican lawmakers.

Ohio State University is losing a president who was leading us to that bright future.

Is what happened an example of short-sighted pettiness by some of those surrounding her?

To be clear, we do not know the details, but if so, a great miscarriage of justice has just taken place. Another example of great leadership taken down and OSU and all of us lose big time.

Susan B. West, Athens

Kristina Johnson was daring at OSU

I was saddened to hear Kristina Johnson would leave Ohio State University.

After reading her unbelievably diplomatic interview with the Dec. 4 article “Johnson discusses her exit from OSU," I suspect the OSU Board of Trustees or outside influencers of the Board have a hidden, probably unseemly, agenda in getting rid of her.

Letters:OSU president failed students, employees 'abysmally' in resignation interview

Johnson is a brilliant and successful female executive; she is lesbian; and she dared to protect her students by implementing a mask mandate during COVID. That is more than enough for the DeWine Administration and the Ohio General Assembly to hate her.

Mark Mathys, Columbus

Trustees have driven OSU off track

The Ohio State University has lost its way and fallen off the tracks.

It is a public university supported by our tax dollars and not the private fiefdom of the board of trustees.

Grad:Grad: I didn't get what I paid for during pandemic shutdown. Ohio State owes me.

OSU is wrong in failing to tell us why President Kristina Johnson was unceremoniously shown the exit.

They were also wrong in not resolving the sexual abuse cases against Dr. Richard Strauss and not rebating some tuition while classes were online only during COVID.

The trustees must regain the trust and confidence of the public by being transparent or select new engineers for the OSU train.

Michael Oser, Columbus

Did Kari Lake help Kristina Johnson with interview?

What was the point of even publishing the Dec. 4 article “Johnson discusses her exit from OSU” when it appears to me that Johnson had predetermined that she would cover two of her thoughts regardless of what was asked? 

The questions were not at all softball and clearly asked her to explain the reason for her early departure from her position.

There was basically a stock answer to every single question asked during the entire interview — her answer that it was a hard decision followed by a litany of self-promotion relative to what she believes are her accomplishments.

Perhaps this interview was premature since no one seems prepared to disclose to taxpayers what the reason for her early departure is, but when I finished the article, I was left wondering if her interview coach is Kari Lake.

Bill Jarosz, Delaware

Comments / 12

Gotowork
2d ago

Dispatch : "We're not not sure what's going on but it must be petty small minded Republicans fault". I can hardly believe you call yourselves a news agency. Pathetic.

Reply
8
Honorine
3d ago

You don’t have to be a genius to recognize that crime on main campus soared during her tenure, and that she totally failed to keep students and faculty safe. After Chase Meola a student was shot and killed by a gang member behind a fraternity house in 2020, nothing was done. Fed up parents had to pool our money to buy billboards to get Prez Johnson to acknowledge and address the crime problems. So she puts up temporary construction lighting here and there, but only turns them on on Friday and sat nights, bc crime only happens on those nights of the week? Crime got so bad in 2020 that OSU decided to break the law and stop sending safety alerts bc it was a nightly occurrence and a bad look for the school. Thank God for the Citizen app. As a parent, I see her as a total failure. No longer an OSU fan. Had to rip off that OSU MOM bumper sticker. Can’t wait for our son to graduate in May and get out of that hell hole of a campus.

Reply
5
 

