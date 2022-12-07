Letters: OSU president failed students, employees 'abysmally' in resignation interview

Kristina Johnson's earned 'A' big in PR spin class

Kudos to Dispatch reporters Mike Wagner and Sheridan Hendrix for their dogged efforts to get a straight answer out of OSU President Kristina Johnson in their Dec. 4 article “Johnson discusses her exit from OSU” to explain her forthcoming departure.

Rather than responding to the reporters' inquiries into the who-what-when-why-how of her departure, Johnson reveals how thoroughly she is sticking to the advice of the PR consultant she has clearly retained: “Stay on message.”

In response to multiple direct questions, rather than providing facts that will give OSU faculty, staff, lower-level administrators, and Ohio taxpayers insight into her reasons for leaving, she offers repeated limp, evasive descriptions of her decision: “It was a really tough decision…a really tough one…a personal decision…again, a personal, tough decision…a recent decision…."

Dispatch readers can easily imagine how, as a college faculty member for 30+ years, I would have reacted to — and graded — students' responses to exam questions with evasive variations on “That’s a really tough question, professor, as is my readiness to answer it.”

Johnson clearly aced her study of public relations techniques. In the candor department, she has abysmally failed the University’s students, employees, funders, and the most basic principles of education.

Steve Abbott, distinguished professor emeritus, Columbus State Community College

We may never know why Johnson is leaving OSU

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson’s abrupt resignation resulted in surprise and a call for more information from diverse stakeholders.

In short, we may never know all the factors contributing to her decision. As an organizational psychologist, I feel there are three key takeaways.

It becomes important to celebrate the significant successes of Johnson’s leadership at Ohio State. One of those successes was that her bold vision raised aspirations for Ohio State. While rumors may run rampant, it is important to respect both the privacy of Johnson and Ohio State’s Board of Trustees.

“Change is hard.” is a quote taken from her Columbus Dispatch interview. The complexities, challenges, and alliance building facing presidents of major universities are significant given the multitude of internal and external stakeholders. Many stakeholders may embrace a bold new vision while others favor incremental change.

The immediate focus becomes recruiting Johnson’s successor. I recommend that it becomes equally important to explore how multiple stakeholders can best support and help the new Ohio State president to be successful.

Everyone benefits most from developing a “What have we learned?” mindset rather than “Who is to blame?”

Steve Gravenkemper, Columbus