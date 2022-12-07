ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What’s Working: Waiting for unemployment benefits in Colorado? It may now take up to 16 weeks

There’s still a loooooong wait to process claims for the recently unemployed. The 10-to-12 week delay that has been going on since at least July now has some claims taking “up to 16 weeks, depending on the complexity of the claim,” said Phillip Spesshardt, director of the Division of Unemployment Insurance at Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
COLORADO STATE
Opinion: Voters bought the misinformation that I was soft on crime

In a small corner of Colorado, a 35-year-old judge, appointed in the wake of the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd to foster criminal justice reform, lost her retention vote after two years in office. She was the only Colorado judge out of 135 to be voted out this year. She is former La Plata County Court Judge Anne Woods. She is me.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO

