Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Tuesday.

Officer Robert Golden responded to a call saying a man is threatening a woman with a firearm on Jonesboro Rd 3800 block.

Officials claim that the suspect fled the scene on foot after being apprehended by police.

Officer Golden pursued the person across the street, where they were both struck by a motorist, Jason Haynes.

Both men were taken by ambulance to the emergency room.

Officer was severely injured.

Haynes was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving too fast for the road conditions, making improper and erratic lane changes, and causing two serious vehicle injuries.

The identity of the suspect involved has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The crash is still being investigated.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 7, 2022

Source: FOX 5 ATLANTA

Nationwide Report

