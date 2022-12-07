Atlanta Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Tuesday.
Officer Robert Golden responded to a call saying a man is threatening a woman with a firearm on Jonesboro Rd 3800 block.
Officials claim that the suspect fled the scene on foot after being apprehended by police.
Officer Golden pursued the person across the street, where they were both struck by a motorist, Jason Haynes.
Both men were taken by ambulance to the emergency room.
Officer was severely injured.
Haynes was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving too fast for the road conditions, making improper and erratic lane changes, and causing two serious vehicle injuries.
The identity of the suspect involved has not been disclosed by the authorities.
The crash is still being investigated.
There are no other details available at the moment.
December 7, 2022
Source: FOX 5 ATLANTA
Recent Georgia News from Nationwide Report™
- Georgia Accident News - Statewide
- Atlanta Accident News
- Columbus Accident News
- Augusta Accident News
- Search My City in Georgia
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0