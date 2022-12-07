ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, OH

Six local players named to All-Ohio Division VI team

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its Division VI and Division VII All-Ohio football teams on Monday afternoon, and six local players were recognized.

Paint Valley players received the highest recognition of all area teams. It had two players − Cavan Cooper and Carson Free − named to the All-Ohio Second Team Offense. Braylon Robertson also represented Paint Valley as an honorable mention.

Cooper ended his season as one of the top quarterbacks in the Scioto Valley Conference. The senior passed for 1,662 yards and 18 touchdowns on 102 completions, as well as rushing for 570 yards and 18 touchdowns. Free led the SVC with 1,124 receiving yards, and his 11 touchdown receptions were the second-most of any player in the conference.

Robertson had his own successful season. The sophomore rushed for 1,397 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he averaged 7.5 yards per carry over his 12 games played.

Three other SVC players were listed as honorable mentions. Quinton Puckett from Huntington and Nathan Dreitzler from Adena were listed as honorable mentions in the running back position, while Huntington's Dalton Black garnered an honorable mention as a defensive lineman.

Despite being just a sophomore, Dreitzler was one of the most prolific running backs in the SVC. He rushed for 1,416 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Puckett picked up 729 yards during the season, and he even passed Dreitzler in total rushing touchdowns with 11.

