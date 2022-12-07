ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Strickland explains why he’d utilize the same gameplan in a potential rematch with Alex Pereira: “I’d do the same f*cking thing”

By Harry Kettle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018

Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 289 results: Liz Carmouche taps Juliana Velasquez with armbar to retain flyweight title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche left no doubt about the outcome of her rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez. After a controversial TKO stoppage in their first meeting in April, Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) leaned on her grappling strengths, and found a way to submit Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) in the second round to keep the flyweight title around her waist.
Dana White says fight fixing is a “huge concern” for UFC amid betting investigation

Dana White says fight fixing is now a huge concern for the UFC. Last month, a fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was deemed suspicious and it brought an investigation into the fight. The betting line changed drastically in the hours before the bout took place. Right away, it was clear Minner was not healthy as he threw a kick and grimaced and pain, and lost by TKO in under a minute.
NEVADA STATE
UFC 282 Results: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fight to a split draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 282 is headlined by a fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title. Tonight’s event was originally slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. However, the Czech fighter suffered a severe shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw from the matchup.
UFC 282 Results: Ilia Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. Mitchell (15-0 MMA) enters the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most recent effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”

Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Darren Till reveals he’s only seen his newborn daughter once because of UFC 282 training camp: “I’ve cut no corners, I’ve absolutely given my all”

Darren Till has made a lot of sacrifices for his UFC 282 training camp. Till is returning for the first time in over a year as he takes on Dricus Du Plessis. Given he is on a two-fight losing skid, the Brit made some changes to his training, most notably going out to Thailand. With that, he says he has only seen his newborn child once, the day she was born. After that, he flew to Thailand to begin training camp.
