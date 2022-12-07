Sean Strickland explains why he’d utilize the same gameplan in a potential rematch with Alex Pereira: “I’d do the same f*cking thing”

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker shuts down ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’
Dan Hooker has made it clear that he is a fan of rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett, but “Hangman” doesn’t think the English fighter stands a chance with him in a potential matchup. Pimblett, who takes on Jared Gordon tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC...
Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t believe that Darren Till has mentally recovered from his previous losses: “I think he’s in his own head”
Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t believe that Darren Till has mentally recovered from his previous losses. This coming Saturday, December 10th will see Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) vs Darren Till (18-4 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 282 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
Bellator 289 results: Liz Carmouche taps Juliana Velasquez with armbar to retain flyweight title
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche left no doubt about the outcome of her rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez. After a controversial TKO stoppage in their first meeting in April, Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) leaned on her grappling strengths, and found a way to submit Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) in the second round to keep the flyweight title around her waist.
Dana White says fight fixing is a “huge concern” for UFC amid betting investigation
Dana White says fight fixing is now a huge concern for the UFC. Last month, a fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was deemed suspicious and it brought an investigation into the fight. The betting line changed drastically in the hours before the bout took place. Right away, it was clear Minner was not healthy as he threw a kick and grimaced and pain, and lost by TKO in under a minute.
UFC 282 Results: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fight to a split draw (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 282 is headlined by a fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title. Tonight’s event was originally slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. However, the Czech fighter suffered a severe shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw from the matchup.
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
UFC 282 Results: Ilia Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. Mitchell (15-0 MMA) enters the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most recent effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Darren Till offers prediction for possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington matchup: “He’d be the powerful one”
If Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington end up fighting, Darren Till knows who he’d pick to win. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since September at UFC 279, when he faced Kevin Holland. In that outing, the Chechen scored a first-round submission win over ‘Trail Blazer’. However, that wasn’t the bout he was expecting that weekend.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Darren Till reveals he’s only seen his newborn daughter once because of UFC 282 training camp: “I’ve cut no corners, I’ve absolutely given my all”
Darren Till has made a lot of sacrifices for his UFC 282 training camp. Till is returning for the first time in over a year as he takes on Dricus Du Plessis. Given he is on a two-fight losing skid, the Brit made some changes to his training, most notably going out to Thailand. With that, he says he has only seen his newborn child once, the day she was born. After that, he flew to Thailand to begin training camp.
