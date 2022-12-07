Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO