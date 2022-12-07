Read full article on original website
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
Patrick Wiley, 70, Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Our dad died December 7th. He was not perfect for all, but he was perfect for us. He was tough and gentle, proud and honest, loving and hard, and he was all of these things at once. He was a hard worker but knew when it was time to relax and have a beer, or maybe a Beam.
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
James Lawton, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.
Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg works to finalize its spending plan, there could be some relief on the horizon when it comes to increased taxes and job cuts. The preliminary budget includes a 12 percent property tax increase and the elimination of 10 jobs, including six from the police department and others at the Department of Public Works.
Freezin’ for a reason!
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A group gathered Friday morning along the 43-degree St. Lawrence River to make a splash. The jump, which included a dip in the water by Santa Claus himself, is to promote and raise money for the Thousand Islands River Santa Festival in Alexandria Bay next weekend.
Donations to Salvation Army’s red kettles will be matched penny for penny Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you drop money into the Salvation Army’s red kettles on Friday, your donation will be doubled. Drop in $10 and it becomes $20 because your donation to the local Salvation Army will be matched penny for penny by the national organization. It’s part...
NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is out with a name for its downtown Watertown entrepreneurial space that’s currently under construction. It will be called NEST, an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study, and Teach. JCC says NEST is also a nod to its mascot, an eagle in...
General Brown club makes blankets to help the community
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A group of General Brown students is thinking of their community this holiday season. With the last tightening of a few knots, General Brown students put the finishing touches on blankets they’ll soon be handing out to people in the north country. “We just...
Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr., 87, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial willl be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Hill Top Towers, died early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm where she was under the great care of nurses and staff since the end of October. Mrs. Smykla was born...
Holiday collection drive underway for period products
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Happy Period North Country has launched its Holiday Collection Drive. Happy Period North Country president Tanya Roy says they’re accepting donations of period products to help people who can’t afford them. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
Blast from the Past: 2006 snowmobiling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2006 when we got a blast of snow just in time to go from hunting season to snowmobiling season. Watch the story by then-reporter Andrea Friedman on Friday on 7 News...
DPAO holiday concert rescheduled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization holiday concert, Ornament, is being rescheduled. It was scheduled for Saturday at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building. The DPAO says the rescheduling is because of an illness in the band. The band and the DPAO are working on rescheduling...
ONNY Holiday Concerts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Celebrate the season with holiday favorites such as Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, and Christmas Overture (Coleridge-Taylor). Our internationally renowned soloist will perform O Holy Night, Handel’s Let the Bright Seraphim, and will lead the audience in Let There Be Peace on Earth. The Holiday Festival Chorus in Potsdam and Malone will sing selections from Home Alone and other works.
Survey shows improvement for tourism
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - After an all-time low in 2020 and a somewhat better 2021, the 2022 Thousand Islands tourism survey is out and business owners are satisfied. And, for the first time in two years, COVID-19 wasn’t the biggest challenge. On a chilly December day, traffic...
