Saint Lawrence County, NY

Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena announce her passing early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Hat and mitten drive in Massena

Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.
Raising funds during blood drive

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives. The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center. Organizers said $300 would be donated to...
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew

Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
Electric space heaters in NYS will now have to meet new requirements

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday, requiring electric space heaters to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs and be certified and approved by the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The bill is intended to prevent deaths and injuries, caused by the space heaters catching...
Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Report: rural NYers age 50+ struggle with medical, housing access

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new report finds that New Yorkers who are over the age of 50 and live in a more rural area have more challenges when it comes to housing and getting to a doctor when compared to their peers who live in a city. Details...
Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2019, the USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
