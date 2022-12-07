Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities. On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher. The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact...
wwnytv.com
Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena announce her passing early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
northcountrynow.com
Hat and mitten drive in Massena
Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.
wwnytv.com
Raising funds during blood drive
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives. The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center. Organizers said $300 would be donated to...
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew
Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
wwnytv.com
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Holiday parades, critters in the wild & some ice, some not
(WWNY) - These December temperatures have been dancing around the freezing line. We can see the water at Getman Park in West Carthage has a thin ice layer formed. The photo was taken by Steve Anderson. Meanwhile, at Pillar Point and captured by Peter, the water does not. We wonder...
WKTV
Electric space heaters in NYS will now have to meet new requirements
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday, requiring electric space heaters to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs and be certified and approved by the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The bill is intended to prevent deaths and injuries, caused by the space heaters catching...
Otsego County man charged with vehicular manslaughter
oday, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain and charged him with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
wwnytv.com
Report: rural NYers age 50+ struggle with medical, housing access
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new report finds that New Yorkers who are over the age of 50 and live in a more rural area have more challenges when it comes to housing and getting to a doctor when compared to their peers who live in a city. Details...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
cnyhomepage.com
Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2019, the USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
