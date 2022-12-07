1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish on Monday night.
The accident happened at North Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade.
A deputy from Jefferson Parish sustained injuries in the crash.
The deputy was escorting a dignitary, the sheriff's office confirmed, but no further information about the crash has been made public.
It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.
Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found
The deputy's leg was hurt, according to JPSO.
The identity of the officer has not been disclosed by the authorities.
The crash is being investigated by the police.
Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.
December 7, 2022
Source: WDSU
