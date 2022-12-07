ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish on Monday night.

The accident happened at North Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade.

A deputy from Jefferson Parish sustained injuries in the crash.

The deputy was escorting a dignitary, the sheriff's office confirmed, but no further information about the crash has been made public.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found

The deputy's leg was hurt, according to JPSO.

The identity of the officer has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 7, 2022

Source: WDSU

Related
NOLA.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Power Boulevard in west Metairie

A woman walking in traffic on Power Boulevard in west Metairie was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were alerted Friday just after 9 p.m. to the crash near 33rd Street. They found an injured woman in the riverbound lanes of Power. The driver had stopped to help her, but she was declared dead there, the Sheriff's Office said.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Roadways are open after train, vehicle crash in Slidell

The Slidell Police Department sent an update via Facebook that roadways are clear, after the 5:45 p.m. notification that said four crossings were closed due to a train and vehicle crash. Gause Boulevard, Bayou Lane, Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hall Avenue were the crossings closed due to the crash. No...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to Power Boulevard and 33rd Street to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground in the southbound lanes of Power Boulevard.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed After Colliding with a Tree in a Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 40

Two From Louisiana Killed After Colliding with a Tree in a Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 40. Loranger, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on December 07, 2022, that soon after 4:00 p.m. on December 06, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 40 near LA Highway 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. John Bitter, 67, of Covington, Louisiana, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, of Covington, Louisiana, were killed in the collision.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says

A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot

New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – Kelan Perry Gennings and Eric Williams have been charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key in Covington, Louisiana, facing up to five and ten years in prison, respectively.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL-TV

More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Community Policy