altcoinbuzz.io
A Guide to Unstoppable Domains – Part 2
Blockchain domains are a highly intriguing development in the decentralized world. They alter how we see conventional “.com” domains and their link to internet real estate. Crypto domains add a layer of security, functionality, and transparency to orthodox domain names. And Unstoppable Domains have grown to be an...
altcoinbuzz.io
What Is QuickSwap? Part 1
The concept of “decentralized finance” (DeFi) undoubtedly ushered in a new era in the crypto world. DeFi brought about the emergence of decentralized exchanges (DEXes), such as Uniswap. Uniswap is no doubt one of the biggest DEXes. But, being built on Ethereum, reduced transaction speed and high gas...
TechCrunch
Smartynames uses AI to find you the perfect domain name
It’s free and super easy to use; you type in a prompt (say, “My company will be a news site that covers all things startups and technology,” just to pick something completely out of the air), and the AI will process the prompt and come up with a bunch of ideas for domain names, then check if they are available. The availability checker itself isn’t entirely reliable; it will show domains that are “for sale” as “available” — technically, that does mean they are available, of course, but it’ll be left as an exercise to the reader whether a domain that costs $10,000 is available or not.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
altcoinbuzz.io
What is Exodus Wallet? Part 1
Crypto wallets play an important role in the blockchain world. Like bank accounts, crypto wallets provide users with a place to store their digital assets. In a nutshell, wallets are essential tools for trading, buying, and selling cryptocurrencies. Since the FTX collapse, we’ve increased our coverage of crypto wallets, analyzing...
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
usethebitcoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Says AI Is Not Yet Advanced Enough To Replace Human Programmers
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that although artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, it still has a long way to go before it can be considered a substitute for human programmers. He expects AI will keep improving and the errors and bugs will be eliminated as he takes a spin on ChatGPT.
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
altcoinbuzz.io
Everything You Need to Know About Splinterlands, Part 1
Splinterlands is a play-to-earn or P2E card game. It calls the Hive blockchain home. However, tokenized assets are also on the WAX blockchain available. It’s currently the most popular blockchain-based card game around. So, let’s have a look at what moves and shakes, Splinterlands. First, here’s a short video...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services
Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
thefastmode.com
KDDI Deploys Nokia's PDDR Solution to Improve Network Quality & to Reduce OPEX
Nokia announced that KDDI has deployed its Performance Degradation Detection and Resolution (PDDR) solution nationwide to improve network quality and to reduce OPEX. Expanding on the companies’ longstanding relationship, KDDI has rolled out Nokia’s best-in-class AI-based PDDR solution to monitor 200K 4G/5G RAN around the clock and detect performance degradations. If PDDR detects “Silent cell” issue and/or an issue that should be recovered, KDDI Recovery System automatically tries to recover it.
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | OpenSea Volume Increases | December Week 2
The first week of December is finally over. Even amid the crypto winter, brands like Porsche are entering the Web3 and NFT space, and Brazil recently enacted legislation making crypto payments legal across the country. In November, over 60 venture capital deals were still completed, injecting $800 million in fresh...
AI art generated by the malware behind the cyberattacks on Ukraine is necessarily grim and very wormy
Of course AI art generated with malware was going to come with a dark backstory.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Right Size Charge Controller For Your 500-Watt Solar Panel
Hello World! Welcome Friends! A charge controller is required to keep a battery from overcharging when using solar panels. For example, if you have a 500W solar panel, the charge controller must be able to handle the amount of current being sent from the panel and the battery. So what...
Silicon Valley startup Actual made climate action into a SimCity-like game. Sheep farmers are the first players.
Actual helps companies visualize challenges around problems like greenhouse-gas emissions and decide which climate solutions to invest in.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
