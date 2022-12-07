Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
u92radio.com
INDIANA, PENNS MANOR PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
Not even 12 hours after being named Luxenburg’s Jewelers Indiana County High School MVP for the football season, Penns Manor’s Max Hill put up an impressive performance on the hardwood, leading the Comets to a 61-44 win over the Homer-Center Wildcats. Todd Marino has the recap from WCCS...
u92radio.com
2022 RENDA MEDIA ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAMS UNVEILED
The 2022 IRMC High School Football season is officially in the books and Renda Media is proud to announce this year’s All-Star High School Football teams. 2022 Renda Media All-Star High School Football Team. Renda Media would like to thank the Indiana Regional Medical Center for continuing to be...
u92radio.com
BUSY NIGHT INCLUDES BASKETBALL, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, WRESTING, RIFLE
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo and Alyssa Altemus each scored 13 points and Allie Mumau had 12 with 11 rebounds while Sydney Shaffer scored 12 in a 66-21 drubbing of Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights beat Purchase Line, 45-28 behind 16 points by Sienna Kirsch and 10 points and 10 rebounds...
u92radio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER INCREASING STIPENDS FOR PIAA OFFICIALS
With the recent decline in officials across various sports, one local school district is considering an incentive to get more participation. At their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board discussed a recommendation from the athletic committee of increasing stipends for PIAA officials, citing difficulty in obtaining officials as the main reason. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the committee brought forth some proposed amounts:
wtae.com
Mom of 4-year-old shot dead in Pittsburgh was set to go on trial for separate shooting in January
The search continued Monday for the person who shot and killed a 4-year-old girl in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Kaari Thompson died after being taken to the hospital. Her family remembered her Sunday night while holding a balloon release at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue right near where...
Comments / 0