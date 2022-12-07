Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
fox56news.com
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is still under investigation. The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that took...
WTVQ
Man who died in McAtee Lane shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man has been identified as Ethan Hatfield, according to the Fayette County coroner. He died from a gunshot wound. No further information was released. 12/9/22, 5: 15 a.m. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday night off...
WKYT 27
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
fox56news.com
33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears. Updated: 15 hours ago. While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming...
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
fox56news.com
House hit by car on Old Towne Walk, 1 man charged with DUI
A house on Old Towne Walk in Lexington was struck by a car just after midnight Wednesday. Police said they arrived to find the car in question had left the scene but was found at a nearby gas station. House hit by car on Old Towne Walk, 1 man charged...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Lexington. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Accord for a working structure fire at a duplex at 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back side of the structure. Heavy smoke...
WSFA
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WKYT 27
Lexington police notice increase in shoplifting during holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many police departments are saying that retail thefts are on the rise. Lt. Jeremy Tuttle is the Lieutenant of the property crimes section in the Bureau of Investigations. He says they tend to see more thefts in retail stores during the holiday season. “We always have...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
WKYT 27
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington man accused of murdering his wife will go before a Fayette County grand jury. Stephon Henderson had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Fayette District Court. Instead, Henderson and his attorney told the judge that he did not want to have his case heard today and opted to waive the preliminary hearing and go straight to a grand jury.
q95fm.net
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County
The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
WTVQ
Man who died in fire in Bath County identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) The man who died in the fire has been identified as 74-year-old Williams Fields, according to the Bath County coroner. A house fire in Bath County Tuesday morning left one man dead. According to the Bath County coroner, the fire happened around 6 a.m. in the...
Comments / 1