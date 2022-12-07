ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
Gizmodo

Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025

On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
CBS Sacramento

Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts

The Independent

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
TechCrunch

American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality

Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
UTAH STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Action News Jax

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
rigzone.com

Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed

The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
24/7 Wall St.

Only a third of large banks have cut emissions since 2017. These five stood out.

Despite a surge in interest in the financial world in climate change in the past five years, only about a third of the world’s largest financial institutions have cut their greenhouse gas emissions, according to data provided to Callaway Climate Insights from Physis Investments in Boston. Among the 110 largest global financial institutions ranked by market value, […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Utilities to Triple Battery Storage Capacity by 2025 -EIA

(Reuters) - Power utilities in the United States could triple their battery storage capacity in the coming three years, as new projects grow bigger while wind and solar capacity expand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. Developers and power plant owners reported plans to increase utility-scale battery...
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationAU

Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late

About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found. We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products. The net-zero plans represent a significant step for climate change action in Australia. Property developer Lendlease, for example, aims to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040. Fortescue Metals Group, meanwhile, plans to...
kalkinemedia.com

Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream features on WWF Renewable Scorecard

As Australia makes serious strides to become a renewable energy superpower, a great amount of battery waste across the nation is expected. Let us explore how Envirostream is faring on the fronts of recycling and the circular economy. Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia Limited...
Charlotte local news

