Chicago shooting: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men during possible car theft attempt, police say
A concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
WGNtv.com
Man sentenced to 34 years after suburban carjacking, gas station robbery
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for an armed carjacking and gas station robbery in 2020. James Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery back in August. On May 11, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Addison...
3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired
A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
walls102.com
Officer, suspect hurt in gunfire after Lombard robbery
LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — A Village of Lombard police officer and a suspect have been wounded in a shootout following an armed robbery. Authorities say the incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday when two suspects robbed a smoke shop in a Lombard strip mall. Workers in the shop called 911 while the robbery was occurring before the suspects left and walked into a nearby residential area. When police caught up with them moments later, gunfire rang out and an officer was shot and injured in the right leg. Another officer took that officer to a hospital. One of the suspects was also shot, while the other was taken into custody.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Lombard police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery report
An armed robbery suspect has died and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized Friday after a shooting in the suburb.
cwbchicago.com
Stripped Chicago cop illegally carried gun and battered a student while working as CPS security guard, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a veteran Chicago police officer who was stripped of his police powers while facing allegations of excessive use of force continued to work as a Chicago Public Schools security guard and threatened to shoot a student at George Westinghouse College Prep. A video of the...
2 in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in suburban Westchester; FBI searching for driver
The FBI is looking for the driver of a Mazda sedan with Illinois license plate DM 29650.
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
Chicago judge orders Heather Mack to stay in jail as she awaits trial in mother’s Bali murder
CHICAGO — A federal judge has ordered Heather Mack to remain in jail after denying her motion for bond on Thursday. Mack is currently awaiting trial for the murder of her mother in Bali. Her lawyers argue she’s not a danger to the community, or a flight risk. Mack’s aunt begged the judge Thursday to […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting Red Line rider may have acted in self-defense: attorney
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with gunning down a CTA rider last August on Chicago's South Side. Charles Carter, 16, is accused of being one of two people who shot and killed 29-year-old Diunte Moon who was riding on a Red Line train on Aug. 6 near the 79th Street station, police said.
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
Lombard police officer shot during armed robbery, police say
A Lombard police officer was shot and wounded during an armed robbery Thursday.
Nearly 130 catalytic converters seized in auto chop shop bust in Chicago suburb, police say
The property was being rented under a stolen identity, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
Judge gives man 2 days to report to jail; he’s accused of stabbing wife’s family in that time
Michael Liu had a history of domestic violence and one murderous threat, according to court records. But that didn’t stop a Wisconsin judge from giving him two extra days before reporting to jail to serve his sentence. Liu is now accused of using the time to attempt to murder his wife’s parents in Chicago’s south […]
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
