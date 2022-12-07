LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — A Village of Lombard police officer and a suspect have been wounded in a shootout following an armed robbery. Authorities say the incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday when two suspects robbed a smoke shop in a Lombard strip mall. Workers in the shop called 911 while the robbery was occurring before the suspects left and walked into a nearby residential area. When police caught up with them moments later, gunfire rang out and an officer was shot and injured in the right leg. Another officer took that officer to a hospital. One of the suspects was also shot, while the other was taken into custody.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO