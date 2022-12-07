ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Nine restaurants around Bradenton and Sarasota get poor health inspections

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y01kg_0jaD69EQ00

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including grimy kitchens and improper storage of raw meat.

Live and dead roaches were found at a Sarasota country club restaurant, and a pizza place in University Park had live flies.

Here is what inspectors found:

Palm Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, Sarasota

  • An inspector observed five live roaches in a warewashing area. A restaurant operator stated a pest control treatment is conducted every Monday.

  • An inspector observed 10 dead roaches underneath a dishmachine, two underneath cook line equipment and three in a prep area by reach-in cooler equipment.

  • Clam chowder and ham were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
  • Walls in the warewashing area were soiled.
  • Floor drains throughout the kitchen were soiled.
  • Ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen were soiled with dust.
  • There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
  • A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Solorzano’s Pizzeria University, 5895 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota

  • An inspector observed 10 live, small flying insects in a warewashing area and three in a pizza prep area.
  • A pesticide-emitting strip was stored near an the ice bin used to serve customers.
  • A slicer blade guard was soiled with accumulated food debris.
  • A soda gun holster was soiled with a mold-like substance and seven small dead flying insects. Corrective action was taken.
  • Hood filters and a hood system on the cook line were soiled with an accumulation of dust and grease. Corrective action was taken.

  • Reach-in cooler shelves throughout the kitchen were soiled.
  • No handwashing signs were posted at sinks used by employees in the men’s and women’s restrooms.
  • An ice scoop was stored on top of an ice machine in between uses.
  • Floors were soiled throughout the establishment, including underneath equipment on the cook line, in a warewashing area, prep area and in a wait station area.
  • The ceiling was soiled with dust throughout the kitchen.
  • There was an accumulation of food debris on microwave door handles.
  • There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
  • A follow-up inspection was required.

Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

  • An inspector observed smoked fish in a freezer, and the restaurant had no invoice to verify the food’s source. A stop sale was issued due to food originating from an unapproved source. A restaurant operator discarded the fish.
  • Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date the food was served.
  • Required food safety training was expired for all employees.
  • There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in an ice machine.
  • Walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer floors were soiled.
  • There was standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler.
  • A follow-up inspection was required.

Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay, 1414 69th Ave. W., Bradenton

  • Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat cooked sausage and cranberry juice in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
  • Sliced turkey, coleslaw and tomato paste in a reach-in cooler were date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to the age of the items. A person in charge discarded them.
  • Butter pats were being held at room temperature. A stop sale was issued to due to temperature abuse. The butter was discarded.
  • Soiled dishes were stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.
  • A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.
  • Hood filters were soiled with grease.
  • Multiple food items were stored on the floor in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.
  • A follow-up inspection was required.

The Breakfast Company, 700 13th Ave. E., Bradenton

  • Raw ground beef was stored with cooked pork in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

  • Raw shell eggs were stored over cooked beef in a walk-in cooler.

  • Chicken stock in a walk-in cooler was date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued to the age of the food. A person in charge discarded it.

  • A can opener was soiled with dried food particles. Corrective action was taken.

  • There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

  • A dishmachine was not sanitizing properly. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

  • A follow-up inspection was required.

Post Kitchen and Bar, 8433 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

  • During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector again observed foods held at improper temperatures.
  • Raw shrimp, garlic in oil and scallops were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
  • Another follow-up inspection was required.

Thai Wasabi, 5250 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton

  • Raw chicken was stored over cooked chicken in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

  • Raw animal foods (chicken and shrimp) were not properly separated from each other in a reach-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

  • An employee put on a hair restraint with gloved hands and then failed to change gloves/wash hands. An inspector advised the employee on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

  • Soiled dishes were stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

  • No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

  • Chicken and shrimp that were being held for future use in a reach-in cooler were not date marked. Corrective action was taken.

  • A can opener was soiled with dry food particles. Corrective action was taken.

  • An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

  • Hood vents were soiled with grease.

  • There was food on the floor in a walk-in cooler and a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

  • The restaurant met inspection standards.

Wicked Cantina Bradenton Beach, 101 7th St. N., Bradenton Beach

  • Raw fish was stored over mayonnaise in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
  • An employee touched their body and soiled cloths and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before beginning to prepare food. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective active was taken.
  • Food was stored on the kitchen floor. Corrective action was taken.
  • The exterior of an ice machine was soiled with mold-like substance.
  • Hood filters were soiled with grease.
  • The restaurant met inspection standards.

Antojitos Autenticos Mexicanos 4 Hermanos, 5108 15 St. E. #16, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market)

  • An employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to work with food. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.
  • An employee handled cash from a customer and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before returning to food prep. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.
  • The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
  • Cooked beans that were being held for future use were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.
  • Hood filters were soiled with grease.
  • No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report was available.
  • The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
