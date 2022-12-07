ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

In early-season showdown between two of the state's top basketball standouts, Bixby boys beat Bartlesville

By Ty Loftis
 3 days ago

BARTLESVILLE - Tuesday night featured two of the best basketball stars in the state when Bixby battled Bartlesville.

Bixby senior shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen, who has signed with Notre Dame, and Bartlesville five-star junior guard David Castillo shined brightly, but it was the Spartans who got the road win, 87-79.

Castillo had a game-high 35 points, while Friedrichsen finished with 20.

Bixby controlled the game throughout, as the Spartans never trailed and Spartan coach Lance Kight noted that Tuesday’s win was a great opening victory for his team.

“That was a good statement win for us,” Kight said. “We have been preparing. Opening up in Bartlesville is no easy task, as I think they are one of the best teams in our conference.

"To go in and knock them off, dominate them for the most part, I could not be more proud of our guys.”

Bixby led 68-47 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bruins opened the final frame on a 10-0 run to trim the lead to 11. Bartlesville got to within eight a handful of times inside the final four minutes, but were never able to get any closer.

Kight was proud of his team for hanging tough.

“Last year, we had a lot of young guys, but we bring all of those guys back,” Kight said.

“We took our lumps. Last year, we would have lost that ballgame, but we are a different team this year.”

Bixby led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, but that lead ballooned to 21 by halftime.

That second quarter run was spurred on thanks in large part to Parker Friedrichsen's younger brother, Luke, who had 23 points for the game and 13 in the second quarter.

“I call Luke our secret weapon,” Kight said. “He is just as good of a shooter as his brother, and so his performance didn’t surprise me one bit (Tuesday).”

It was Parker Friedrichsen and Castillo who everyone came to see, and Parker was glad the Spartans were able to get the best of Bartlesville on opening night.

“David is a great player,” Friedrichsen said. “Bartlesville is going to be a great team, but I think we came out and showed that we are going to be a team that people won’t want to play this year.”

Bixby is in the Tahlequah Invitational this weekend, and the Bruins are off until late December when they resume tournament action.

In the girls’ game, Bixby showed why they are expected to be one of the best teams in the state, as the Lady Spartans walked away with a 96-52 win.

The Lady Spartans - who fell in overtime to Edmond North in last season's Class 6A championship game - did a good job of spreading the wealth, as Gentry Baldwin, Kate Wernli, Gracy Wernli and Meredith Mayes were all in double figures. Mayes was the top scorer with 22 points.

KK Duncan finished with 12 for the Lady Bruins, and Kadance Barnett had 11.

The Lady Spartans will return home to compete in their annual Bixby Tournament which will run Thursday through Saturday.

