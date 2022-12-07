ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
astaga.com

Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today

Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
u.today

Ripple Moves Dozens of Millions of XRP – Is Company Selling?

u.today

Were Ripple Executives Reckless? Crypto Lawyer Stirs up Striking Facts in Lawsuit

notebookcheck.net

Tim Draper: Bitcoin will hit US$250,000 by mid-2023

Although he already predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would hit the US$250,000 threshold in less than four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper is back with another similar prediction. This time, he claims that the quarter million barrier will be left behind by mid-2023 while many altcoins will fade away. More...
u.today

Two Cryptocurrencies Due to Launch in 2023 Might Have Great Upside Potential

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
u.today

Cardano Mainly Hated by These 3 Groups on Twitter: Prominent ADA-Focused Account

A prominent Twitter account focused on ADA and the Cardano community has shared what three types of haters are still criticizing Cardano, while the majority of critics have warmed up to the most popular proof-of-stake blockchain. Three groups still actively hate Cardano. According to this Twitter user, @cardano_whale, thanks to...
CoinDesk

Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...

