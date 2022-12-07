Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
astaga.com
Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor
Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today
Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
u.today
Ripple Moves Dozens of Millions of XRP – Is Company Selling?
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: Attorney Reveals Ripple’s Biggest Danger In SEC Case As It Edges Towards Gigantic Win
Attorney John Deaton, the founder of Crypto Law and staunch Ripple supporter, has pointed out what he opined to be the biggest threat to Ripple securing a complete victory over the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) even as the case draws to an end. According to Deaton, this threat...
u.today
Were Ripple Executives Reckless? Crypto Lawyer Stirs up Striking Facts in Lawsuit
notebookcheck.net
Tim Draper: Bitcoin will hit US$250,000 by mid-2023
Although he already predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would hit the US$250,000 threshold in less than four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper is back with another similar prediction. This time, he claims that the quarter million barrier will be left behind by mid-2023 while many altcoins will fade away. More...
u.today
Two Cryptocurrencies Due to Launch in 2023 Might Have Great Upside Potential
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
u.today
Cardano Mainly Hated by These 3 Groups on Twitter: Prominent ADA-Focused Account
A prominent Twitter account focused on ADA and the Cardano community has shared what three types of haters are still criticizing Cardano, while the majority of critics have warmed up to the most popular proof-of-stake blockchain. Three groups still actively hate Cardano. According to this Twitter user, @cardano_whale, thanks to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Major Crypto Move – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed crypto strategist that correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is making a major prediction for the king crypto. Pseudonymous crypto trader SmartContracter tells his 216,500 Twitter followers that he believes the top crypto asset by market cap should find its bear market bottom within the next six months.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
