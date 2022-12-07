Lionel Messi has called on Fifa to drop referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands.The Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties, but the Spanish referee caused controversy in the way he officiated the match.Lahoz handed out 16 yellow cards over the course of the tie as emotions spilled over, including Messi, with the South Americans furious, including goalkeeper Emi Martinez labelling him “useless”.“I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened,” Messi said.“I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee...

